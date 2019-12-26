One day, there might be another to challenge for the title of best female high school cross country runner to ever come through Walker County. However, for the foreseeable future, the title belongs to Gracie O’Neal.
The Gordon Lee senior, who finished her prep career with three consecutive Class 1A Public School state championships in a row, today earns her third consecutive Walker County Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year title and with good reason.
All the future University of Georgia athlete did in the fall of 2019 was win five times with an average time of 19:41, taking off 30 seconds from her average time (20:21) a year ago.
Her season-best of 18:44 came at the season-opening Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome where she placed third overall against a field loaded with runners from higher classification programs. She dominated the area meet in Rome with a 19:45 and followed up with a 20:14 on the tough Carrollton High School course to claim the state crown, a full 1:32 ahead of her fastest competitor.
She called winning the award again “an honor” and credited a new love for training to help her turn in another outstanding season.
“The build-up to the season with my summer training was good,” she said. ‘It was the most training I’ve ever done and I really got into the training aspect of it this year.”
She said winning three state championships in a row was a very special accomplishment.
“It still doesn’t seem real, but God has blessed me very well,” she stated. “I just thank Him everyday for the ability to run and the chance to get to run.”
Through it all, O’Neal added that she appreciates all the support she’s had from her coaches, family and friends.
“I never saw any of this coming because I had always played volleyball and basketball,” she explained. “When (Gordon Lee cross country) Coach (Nathan) Burns said, ‘Hey, I think you’d be pretty good at this. Why don’t you give it a shot?’, I didn’t really have any expectations my freshman year. I just wanted to run and have fun and I did have fun. That’s when I realized that this was going to be a thing for me and it was what I really loved to do. I have fallen in love with it.”
And with the spring track season still to come, it’s a pretty safe bet that O’Neal will continue to add to her resume as the most decorated individual athlete in Gordon Lee High School history.