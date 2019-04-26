No sooner had Gordon Lee High students gotten out of school on the fiercely windy afternoon of April 26 than a Georgia State Patrol helicopter landed on the school’s practice football field and dropped off Gov. Brian Kemp.
The governor was appearing in Chickamauga to publicly sign several bills into law, including S.B. 77, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Mullis, which would provide added protection for monuments within the state. Kemp cited the monument of Martin Luther King, Jr., and praised King’s legacy of peace.
“It’s true we have monuments that do not reflect our values,” Kemp said, alluding to some Confederate monuments. But, he said, those monuments are also part of our history and we can learn from them.
The governor shared details about the bills he’s been signing into law on stops in various Georgia towns recently. We’ll be providing more detailed coverage of the governor’s visit to Chickamauga in next week’s paper.