Gordon County Schools Superintendent Susan Remillard is now planning on retiring in July, just over a year earlier than originally planned.
Remillard announced her decision during Monday's board of education meeting.
“After much thought and prayer, I have made the decision to retire this summer, rather than waiting until my current contract expires in 2020,” said Remillard.
In December, Remillard announced that she would not be requesting an extension to her contract when it expires in June 2020, rather she would be stepping down at that time.
“We have several important events coming up in the next year- renewal of our strategic plan and preparation for our AdvancEd accreditation visit to name a couple - and it is simply the right thing to do to allow the next superintendent to come in to make that work his/her own.”
Last month, board members started discussing how to proceed with the superintendent search during a work session. There was no decision made on how to move forward, rather just a sharing of ideas.
But now, with Remillard's retirement just three months away, the school system will look to begin searching for her replacement immediately. The next superintendent will take the lead of a school system with more than 6,671 students and 824 staff members.
Further details on the application process are available at gcbe.org/Page/9296 or on teachgeorgia.org. The application materials from candidates are to be sent to Board Chairman Charlie Walraven by April 23 to be considered.
Remillard has been in the education sector for 30 years. She’s been working for Gordon County Schools for the past 12 years, starting out as curriculum director before becoming superintendent. She said following her retirement, her and her husband plan to retire to their house in Alabama.
Under her leadership, the district has increased graduation rates by more than 25 percent, received some of the highest accountability ratings in the area, scored at the top of the AdvancEd network’s scale in overall rankings - specifically in the area of teaching and learning - and earned many awards and recognitions at both the state and national level, according to a news release.