091819_CCN_JakeLee.jpg

Gordon Lee junior Jake Lee recorded an 18:12 to win the Wire 2 Wire Invitational in Cartersville on Saturday.

 Scott Herpst, file photo

It was a successful Saturday for the Gordon Lee High School cross country team as they took home individual titles in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity races at the Wire 2 Wire Invitational in Cartersville.

On the girls’ side, Gracie O’Neal completely dominated the field to win in a time of 19:19. She finished a full 3:06 ahead of her next closest competitor.

Haley Hartman was 12th overall at 26:23. Emily Eldridge was 17th at 27:09. Cora Fair finished 19th at 27:39, while Olivia Rodgers crossed the line in 24th place at 29:48.

The Lady Trojans finished fourth in the team standings with 73 points behind Cartersville (46), Rockmart (60) and Sprayberry (61).

Jake Lee broke the tape in 18:12 to win the boys’ varsity race by one second. Carson Carpenter was 18th at 20:06. Ian Goodwin was 20th at 20:07 and Carter Pullen was 30th at 21:27.

The Trojans finished second overall in the team standings with 69 points. Cartersville won with 38 points, while Sprayberry was third with 75 points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

