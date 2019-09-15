It was a successful Saturday for the Gordon Lee High School cross country team as they took home individual titles in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity races at the Wire 2 Wire Invitational in Cartersville.
On the girls’ side, Gracie O’Neal completely dominated the field to win in a time of 19:19. She finished a full 3:06 ahead of her next closest competitor.
Haley Hartman was 12th overall at 26:23. Emily Eldridge was 17th at 27:09. Cora Fair finished 19th at 27:39, while Olivia Rodgers crossed the line in 24th place at 29:48.
The Lady Trojans finished fourth in the team standings with 73 points behind Cartersville (46), Rockmart (60) and Sprayberry (61).
Jake Lee broke the tape in 18:12 to win the boys’ varsity race by one second. Carson Carpenter was 18th at 20:06. Ian Goodwin was 20th at 20:07 and Carter Pullen was 30th at 21:27.
The Trojans finished second overall in the team standings with 69 points. Cartersville won with 38 points, while Sprayberry was third with 75 points.