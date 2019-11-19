The 2018-19 season was definitely one of two halves for the Gordon Lee Trojans.
The Navy-and-White started out by winning just two of its first 10 games, though four of those losses were by seven points or less. However, a road victory at county rival Ridgeland just before the Christmas break turned out to be just what the doctor ordered.
Gordon Lee reeled off seven straight wins after that and picked up victories in 12 of its first 13 games after the break, including a 17-point drubbing of a very good North Cobb Christian squad that had posted a 19-point win over the Trojans earlier in the year.
The hot streak would carry them to the postseason where they qualified for the GHSA Class 1A public school state tournament.
But a big portion of that senior-heavy team has graduated and the Trojans will be turning to some new faces, along with a small number of veteran players, as they look to make another run to the playoffs.
“We only have three players coming back that got legitimate minutes on the varsity last year,” said head coach Matt Smith. “The other 10 guys on the team have very little to no varsity experience, so it’s going to take a few games for these guys to prepare themselves, especially mentally. They can all play the game, but they just need a while to shake off the nerves and raise their level of intensity and focus. That’s the main thing. They have to learn how to focus for a longer period of time more than they’re able to do right now.”
Those three returners are all seniors.
Weston Beagles is back as the team’s point guard after starting last year. Smith said Beagles has had a great offseason by getting stronger in the weight room and making better decisions on the floor. His new level of focus and competitive nature on both ends of the floor has turned him into even more of a leader.
Sam Norton is also back after shooting 38 percent from behind the 3-point line as a junior and connecting on 52 made 3-pointers, second-most on the team. With good awareness on the floor, Norton will be asked to score even more, as well as help out down low with defending and rebounding.
The third experienced senior is Robert Napier, who returns after playing extensively last year. He can also play multiple positions on the floor, but his quickness also makes him a lockdown defender. He also possesses good range from the perimeter and another solid year is expected from him.
Two more seniors round out the class. Gavin McAlister is recently removed from a solid summer with the team. A good shooter, McAlister has the height to play several different positions on the floor. He’ll be counted on for rebounding and defense, apart from just scoring, while the final senior, Logan Willette, is back after not playing last year. However, Willette suited up for the Trojans over the summer and has proven that he doesn’t mind mixing it up with bigger players down low.
The rest of the varsity roster will be rounded out by juniors.
Caden Powell will serve as the team’s back-up point guard, but is talented enough to play other positions if needed. Logan Simerely is another hard worker on defense that will be relied upon to shoot. Anthony Peco knows how to attack the paint and get to the rim, which will open up things for the Trojans’ perimeter shooters on the outside and big man Will Carswell on the inside. Carswell is a strong, methodical player that will be a key to the Trojans’ success. The rest of the class includes Dawson Knight and Sam Fehr, who will give Gordon Lee additional depth at the guard position, and Anthony Sikes will also see some minutes in the post after adding some additional height in the offseason.
“It’s going to be a process with some of these juniors,” Smith said. “Some nights we may even have five of them out there together and three or four of those may have little to no varsity experience, so it’s just going to take patience and them growing together. They can’t force anything and just need to let the action come to them. They just have to let it happen and if they do that, we’ll be OK. If we’re forcing things, we’re going to turn the ball over and that’s something we’re trying to clean up from last year.”
The coach said that the strength of this year’s team might simply be its ability to defend in the half-court.
“I think we can score with the ball in transition pretty well, if we can get defensive pressure on the other team,” he said. “But I think we’re going to be a good, lockdown half-court team, which is what you have to be to win.”
After that, Smith says it will come down to rebounding and protecting the basketball.
“Keeping it under 17 (turnovers) a game would be good and if we can do that, we’ll put ourselves in position (to win),” he continued. “If we turn the ball over 22-25 times again, it’s really hard to win basketball games, I don’t care what your level of talent is. Plus, we’re not as big as we were last year, so we can’t give up 12 or 13 offensive rebounds a game. All five guys have got to get in there and rebound. If we can protect the ball and rebound, we’ll put ourselves in a position to be competitive most nights.”