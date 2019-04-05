The Gordon Lee Trojans erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday night to pick up a big 11-0 victory at Trion in Region 6-A North action.
Gordon Lee took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning as J.D. Day scored Jacob Neal on an RBI-double before crossing the plate himself on a Trion error.
The Bulldogs would threaten in the bottom of the inning, putting two runners on base with back-to-back, one-out singles, but Gordon Lee starter Jake Wright would get two straight batters looking at strike three to get out of the jam.
The Trojans sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, scoring their nine runs on seven hits. Brody Cobb had a two-run double, Justin Wooden delivered a three-run triple and Day capped a huge afternoon with a two-run homer.
Wooden went 3-for-4, while Chris Potter and Garren Ramey matched Day with two hits. Cade Peterson also picked up an RBI.
Wright struck out 12 batters and walked just two in five innings of work. The two singles he surrendered in the fourth were the only two hits of the game for the Bulldogs. Logan Streetman struck out one batter as he worked the sixth inning.
Gordon Lee 8, Rockmart 0
Sophomore pitcher Jake Poindexter, who suffered a leg injury near the end of basketball season, has slowly been rounding into form all season long and showed this past Thursday night that his comeback is finally complete.
On the road against highly-regarded Rockmart, the University of Georgia signee threw his first complete game of the season in a 6-0 victory. Poindexter scattered just five hits, walked one batter and struck out eight against Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked team.
Hunter Hodson delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to score Wooden, who had led off the game with a double. Day led off the fifth inning with a double before Peterson made it 2-0 with an RBI-single.
Gordon Lee blew the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring four times on four hits and a walk. Will Sizemore had a double and Hodson drew a walk to set the table for Cobb, who plated a run with a single. Potter followed with an RBI-double and the red-hot Day delivered a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Gordon Lee 7, Maryville, Tenn. 3
The Trojans followed up Thursday’s impressive outing with a home win over the Tennessee large school stalwarts.
Gordon Lee erased a quick 1-0 deficit as Wooden led off the bottom of the first with a triple before scoring on a Sizemore groundout. Hodson followed with a solo homerun to stake the home team to a 2-1 lead. Wright belted a solo shot in the bottom of the third, while two walks and a single would set the wheels in motion for Wooden to score from third on a wild pitch later in the inning, making it 4-1.
The Rebels would tack on solo runs in the third and fifth innings to pull within one, but Peterson and Wooden would hit back-to-back solo homers in the bottom of the sixth before three straight walks and a sacrifice fly from Day accounted for the seventh and final run for the Trojans.
Cobb started the game and went 3.1 innings. He gave up two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Streetman entered the game with one out in the fourth and immediately stranded two Rebel runners on base. The senior would finish it out, giving up an earned run on two hits and three strikeouts. He would retire the last seven batters he faced.
Gordon Lee (18-4) was scheduled to play at home on Monday against Heritage, but due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time.
They will close out the week and the regular season at home on Wednesday versus Mt. Zion, at home in a rematch with Rockmart on Thursday and at Mt. Zion again on Friday. All four games next week are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The region playoff will be contested next week.