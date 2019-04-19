For the third consecutive year, Gordon Lee High School swept the Area 3-A Public School track meet at Darlington High School.
The Lady Trojans put up 193 points on Friday to finish ahead of Elite Scholars Academy (153). Bowdon (77), Mount Zion (70) and Drew Charter (46) rounded out the standings. On the boys’ side, Gordon Lee scored 183 points, while Elite Scholars Academy (154) was the runner-up. Drew Charter (80) was third, while Bowdon and Mount Zion tied for fourth (62).
Addison Sturdivant won three events for the Lady Trojans. She swept both the 100 hurdles (16.45) and the 300 hurdles (50.95), while also taking first place in the high jump (5-0).
Gracie O’Neal was another multiple winner as she dominated both the 1600 (5:34) and the 3200 (11:49). Other first-place winners included Kaylee Brown in the pole vault (9-0), Kelsey Lee in the long jump (15-5), Arilyn Lee in the discus (97-4.75), Asia Underwood in the triple jump (33-8.25) and Gordon Lee’s 4x400 “A” team (4:37).
Brown finished second in the 400. Madison Mayberry was second in the pole vault. Taylor Hunley was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Gordon Lee’s 4x100 “A” team also finished second.
Mayberry also took third in the 1600 and in the 3200. Hunley was third in the 100 hurdles. Brown was third in the high jump and Arilyn Lee was third in the shot put. Kelsey Lee finished fourth in the 100 to qualify for state sectionals.
The Trojans got a pair of victories by Jasper Wilson in the 800 (2:12) and in the 1600 (4:55). Jake Lee won the 3200 (11:07) and Jagger Martin was the other individual champion for Gordon Lee as he took first place in the pole vault (12-6).
Robert Napier was runner-up in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump for the Trojans. Lee took second in the 1600. Coleby Casteel was second in the pole vault. Timothy Whitsett was runner-up in the shot put and Samuel McKeehan earned second place in the discus. Gordon Lee’s 4x400 “A” team also finished in second place.
Third-place points were scored by Martin in the 110 hurdles, Dawson Poteet in the 100, Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles and Brady Jacobs in the long jump.
Also heading to state sectionals with fourth-place finishes were Martin in the triple jump, Ryan Eldridge in the 200, Simon McKeehan in the 800, Wylie Heming in the high jump, Hunter Stephens in the long jump, Beau Barrett in the shot put and Tristan Shirley in the discus. The Trojans’ 4x100 “A” team also placed fourth.
The top four in each event will head to state sectionals while the top four in both the 1600 and the 3200 will advance directly to the state finals in Albany next month.