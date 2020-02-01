The Gordon Lee Trojans were down by eight points after three quarters last Tuesday night, rallied to send the game to overtime, but ultimately came up two points short in a 77-75 thriller against visiting Mount Zion.
The game was a tight one in the first half as the visiting Eagles got a long 3-pointer just before the horn to take a 35-34 lead into the locker room and they would extend their advantage to 54-46 after the third period.
But Gordon Lee would connect on four 3-pointers in the final stanza, including two by Gavin McAlister. McAlister’s final trey with 1:15 left to play in regulation would tie the game and the two teams would go into the extra session knotted at 66 apiece.
The Trojans would hold the Eagles to just one field goal in overtime. However, that basket was a 3-pointer and Mount Zion would tack on eight free throws in the extra session before holding on for the Region 6-A North victory.
Weston Beagles had a career night for Gordon Lee as he finished with 32 points. Logan Simerley finished with 14 points and McAlister chipped in with 11. Nine points from Will Carswell and two from Cayden Powell rounded out the scoring.
Christian Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 40A 16-8 second period provided the visiting Lions with a solid cushion and they would go on to the victory in the final subregion game of the season on Friday.
Gordon Lee (5-19) got 18 points from Beagles, six each from Simerley, Carswell and Anthony Peco and four from Robert Napier in the loss.
The Trojans failed to qualify for the region tournament and saw their season come to a close.
Gordon Lee girls 56, Mount Zion 31
The Lady Trojans trailed 3-1 after a dismal first quarter by both teams, but they would flip the switch and kept it on for the rest of the game. They outscored the Lady Eagles 17-4 in the second quarter before putting the game away by scoring 25 points over the final eight minutes.
Emma McGraw scored 15 points for Gordon Lee. Gracie O’Neal had 11 and Addison Sturdivant finished with nine. Star Alexander added six points, followed by Emma Phillips with five. Sadie Gasaway and Skye Alexander had four points apiece, while Ashlyn Schmidt scored two to round things out.
Christian Heritage girls 70, Gordon Lee 65The Lady Trojans and Lady Lions needed not one, but two overtime periods before the visitors from Dalton were able to secure a five-point victory on Friday.
O’Neal scored 22 of her team-high 24 points in the second half and in overtime to lead the Lady Trojans. McGraw and Sturdivant both finished with 11 points. Gasaway had six points, followed by Riley Shirley with five. Schmidt and Skye Alexander had three points apiece and Phillips rounded out the scoring with two.
Gordon Lee (8-16) was scheduled to play in the Region 6-A tournament on Monday of this week. Results of that game were not available as of press time.