The Gordon Lee Trojans needed just a little over an hour to send visiting Mount Zion back to Carroll County smarting from a 16-0 thrashing last Wednesday.
Gordon Lee scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six runs in the bottom of the second to storm out to a 10-0 lead. Jake Wright’s grand slam in the bottom of the third made it 14-0 and Will Sizemore connected on a two-run, walk-off homer an inning later.
Wright finished with two hits and five RBIs. Brody Cobb knocked in three runs, while Hunter Hodson had a pair of doubles and drove in two. Justin Wooden had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Chris Potter and Cody Thomas both had doubles for the Trojans, while Logan Streetman and Cade Peterson each had added an RBI.
Wright threw the first three innings to get the win, allowing one hit and striking out seven before giving way to Tanner Wilson, who allowed one hit in his one inning of relief.
Gordon Lee 21, Mt. Zion 4
The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a five-inning victory at Mount Zion in the final Region 6-A North game of the season this past Thursday.
J.D. Day continued his torrid April at the plate. He had a two-run homer in the first inning and added both an RBI-double and a three-run homer in the third as the Trojans sent 14 batters to the plate. He finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs.
There were plenty of other big hits to go around. Cobb delivered a two-run triple. Hodson and Jackson Moore both had two-run doubles, while Blake Erby had a two-run single. Peterson picked up an RBI with a solo homerun, while Wooden, Potter, Wright, Jacob Neal and Braxton Ledford all had one RBI apiece. Gordon Lee finished with 13 hits on the day, while the Eagles helped out with six errors.
Jake Poindexter got the win. He went the first three innings, allowing two earned runs on just three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Garren Ramey pitched the final two innings. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
Gordon Lee 6, Heritage 5
Wooden drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night as the Trojans picked up a narrow 6-5 home victory over the Generals.
The Generals had two runners on base in the top of the 10th, but Wright struck out two consecutive batters to end the threat. Wright would get the victory in relief. He threw two innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He was the last of five pitchers used by the Trojans in the game. Hodson pitched three strong innings of relief, giving up just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
Hodson also went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Day had two more hits to go with one RBI. Sizemore added two hits and scored twice, while Cobb and Potter each drove in one run.
Gordon Lee (21-4) was scheduled to play in the single elimination Region 6-A tournament this week.