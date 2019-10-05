It’s now October and for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, it’s time to get the real season started.
The second-ranked Lady Trojans, who advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history last October, took the first step toward getting there again as they swept Gordon Central and Dade County in dominant fashion to win the Region 7-A/AA Public School title in Chickamauga on Saturday.
Last Tuesday night, the Lady Trojans completed a 4-0 run in the regular season region slate with a 3-0 victory over Gordon Central in a best-of-five match in Chickamauga. Gordon Lee claimed the win by scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-8.
Madison Mayberry had seven assists and three digs. The senior libero was also recognized for her 1,000th career dig as a Lady Trojan. Emoree Rogers had seven assists in the match. Sam Cramer and Arilyn Lee each had four kills, while Cramer also picked up three blocks.
Gordon Lee opened tournament play on Saturday in a rematch against the Lady Warriors from Calhoun and breezed to the straight-sets victory, 25-5, 25-2 and 25-8. That win put them into the region finals where they would take on upset-minded Dade County.
The Navy-and-White led 12-10 in the opening set when M.K. Roberts went back to serve. Roberts would click off nine consecutive service points, including a few unreturnable shots, to put a stranglehold on the set and Gordon Lee would go on to post a 25-12 win.
Gordon Lee would jump out to a quick 11-2 lead in the second set, prompting the Lady Wolverines call a time-out. However, the brief break did nothing to stem Gordon Lee’s momentum as they rolled to a 25-6 victory in the best-of-five match.
Then in the third set, the Lady Trojans were up 6-4 early when Roberts again went to the service line. The sophomore reeled off eight service points in a row to boost the lead to 10 and Dade would never threaten again. One final kill by Region Player of the Year Brooklyn Hudson would seal the championship with a 25-7 win.
Hudson finished the day with 19 kills and six aces. Rogers finished with 16 kills, 17 assists and seven aces. Lee had 10 aces on the afternoon. Mayberry had 14 digs from her libero position, while Roberts recorded 27 assists and seven digs.
Lee, Mayberry, Roberts and Sally Thomison all joined Hudson on the All-Region Team, which was voted on by the region’s coaches.
Gordon Lee (28-5) was slated to play a couple of final tune-up dates this week in preparation for the state tournament. However, due to newspaper deadlines, results of Monday’s matches against LaFayette and East Paulding and results of Tuesday’s match against Ridgeland were not available in this week’s edition.
The Class A/AA Public School state tournament is set to begin on Oct. 19.