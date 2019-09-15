It has seemingly flown under the radar, but the Gordon Lee-Calhoun softball series has quietly produced some fantastic softball games over the years.
The two teams, which have combined for 13 total GHSA state championships, have offered up fantastic pitching performances and games that normally aren’t decided until the final inning, including some that have taken extra innings to resolve.
The 2019 version of the series last Monday also witnessed another fantastic pitching performance, but the game itself was never in doubt after the first inning.
The visiting Lady Trojans manufactured four runs in the top of the first before turning things over to Emma Minghini. The junior pitcher handled the rest as (Class 1A Public School) No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee beat (Class 3A) No. 1-ranked Calhoun, 6-0.
Minghini put on as dominant a performance as she has all season long. She allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out 12 batters in the shutout victory. Only twice did Calhoun advance a runner past first base and neither of those runners got further than second.
Kirbie Bradley continued her torrid season at the plate with three more hits and an RBI in four at-bats. Macie Pearson also went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Maddie Clark had two hits and drove in one run. Anna Logan added an RBI, while Minghini helped herself with an RBI.
Gordon Lee 13, Darlington 0
Emma Langston allowed just two hits and one walk over four innings and the Lady Trojans remained undefeated in 6-A North play with a victory in Rome on Thursday night.
Langston struck out five batters in four innings of work and joined Addison Sturdivant and Allie Farrow with two hits and one RBI at the plate. Farrow also had a solo homerun in the top of the third inning. Regan Thompson had two RBIs for Gordon Lee, while Bradley, Logan, Jordan Dyer and Madison Farrow all had one RBI apiece.
Gordon Lee 9, Woodland 0
The Lady Trojans scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and added six more runs in the bottom of the fourth in their opening game of the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday.
Allie Farrow had a two-run single in the first inning and added an RBI-double in the fourth and Sturdivant scored on a passed ball in the first inning before collecting an RBI-single in the fourth. Pearson and Minghini also had RBIs in the fourth inning, while one run scored on a Woodland error.
Langston pitched five innings and allowed just one hit and one walk as she finished with six strikeouts.
Ringgold 8, Gordon Lee 0
The Lady Trojans saw a 16-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night after Ringgold busted open a 0-0 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Minghini took the rare loss for the Lady Trojans. She surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Langston had a double for Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee 3, Lamar County 0
Taking on the No. 10-ranked team in Class 2A early Saturday afternoon, the Lady Trojans had just four singles, but parlayed them into enough runs to get the win. Minghini had an RBI at the plate, while Langston scattered five hits over six innings and struck out five batters to record the win in the circle.
Gordon Lee 4, Rockmart 1
Facing the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A to close out the tournament, Gordon Lee (18-1, 6-0) broke open a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for the victory.
Sturdivant had a single and got credit for Gordon Lee’s only RBI of game, while Thompson, Clark and Pearson also had singles for the Lady Trojans. Minghini pitched all five innings. She gave up five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts, while the run she allowed was earned.