The sport of volleyball has always been strong in the northwest corner of the state and ever since it began its program nearly two decades ago, Gordon Lee has proven itself to be a region title contender and a team capable of making runs in the state playoffs.
The Lady Trojans qualified for the Final Four for the first time in 2018 and they made a return trip last week after taking down Union County in the Elite Eight.
However, another team on a mission proved to be a little better in the Class A/AA Public School semifinals as Elite Scholars Academy handed Gordon Lee a tough three-set loss in Jonesboro.
ESA, state-runner-up to two-time state champion Coosa in last year’s finals, simply had too much firepower and earned another shot at its first state title with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 victory.
Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills to pace the Lady Trojans (34-6). Emoree Rogers served up 13 assists and added six kills. Madison Mayberry had 16 digs and Sally Thomison and finished with eight digs.
“Every year our program gets a little stronger,” Coach Tricia Goodwin said. “We had some tough games this year and we saw real growth in these kids and in this team. Though we ended the season one game short of our goal, we’re so proud of what we accomplished with a second Final Four appearance.”
Gordon Lee also announced that Hudson, Mayberry, Arilyn Lee and M.K. Roberts have been selected to the All-State team in the classification.
“We have had a great season,” Coach Adam Crowley added. “Making it to the Final Four is an awesome accomplishment. These seniors have contributed so much to our volleyball program over the past four years and have elevated our expectations for years to come. We have a very talented group of underclassman and I am sure that they will continue the legacy these seniors have left.”
ESA went on to face off with two-time defending state champion Coosa in the state finals at McEachern High School on Saturday after the Lady Eagles defeated Rabun County, three sets to none, in the other state semifinal last Tuesday. Coosa would make it three state titles in a row, but only after a five-set win that saw them rally from 13-10 down in the fifth-set tiebreaker to win 18-16.