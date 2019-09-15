091819_CCN_RinggoldCheer.jpg

The Ringgold High School competition cheerleading squad took first place in the Class 3A division at their season-opening event at Pepperell on Saturday.

Four of the area’s six competition cheerleading squads were in action for the first time on Saturday and two local teams took home first-place trophies.

At Walton High School in Metro Atlanta, Gordon Lee claimed first place in the Class 1A division, while a little closer to home at Pepperell, Ringgold started off the season with a win in the Class 3A division.

LFO would finish fourth in Class 3A at the Pepperell competition behind Adairsville and Calhoun. Heritage, also competing at Pepperell, took runner-up honors in Class 4A behind Cedartown.

