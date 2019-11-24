The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled south to Floyd County to take on future Region 6-A member Armuchee last Tuesday in the season-opener for both teams.
The game turned out to be close back-and-forth affair, but in the end, the host Lady Indians were able to pull out a 41-39 victory.
Kate Shinholster in Olivia Moses each had 10 points for Armuchee.
Gracie O’Neal and Sadie Gasaway had nine points each for the Lady Trojans, while Addison Sturdivant went for seven points.
A few miles back up Interstate 75, the Gordon Lee boys also opened their new season that same night and did so in Dalton against Morris Innovative as they cruised to an 80-26 victory over the Tigers.
Individual scoring was unavailable as of press time.
Heritage girls 44, Gordon Lee 33
The Lady Generals took a three-point lead into the locker room on Friday before taking control for good in the second half as they beat the Lady Trojans in Chickamauga.
Sturdivant paced the Lady Trojans with eight points, followed by Gasaway with seven points and Emma McGraw with six.
Heritage boys 54, Gordon Lee 33
The Trojans fell behind by nine points after the first eight minutes and never recovered in a loss to the Generals.
Will Carswell and Sam Norton had 10 points each for Gordon Lee, while Weston Beagles had six points.
Coahulla Creek girls 56, Gordon Lee 35
Tied 11-11 after one quarter of play and trailing by just six points at the half, 26-20, the Lady Trojans could not keep pace with the Lady Colts in the second half on Saturday night as they dropped a decision on the first night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Katelyn Richards scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Lady Colts, while Kenley Woods scored all 14 of her points in the first half.
McGraw led Gordon Lee (0-3) with 10 points, while O’Neal and Emma Phillips both scored eight points each. All of Phillips’ points came in the fourth quarter.
Coahulla Creek boys 62, Gordon Lee 46
The final game on Saturday night saw the Colts take a three-point lead after the first quarter, extend it to 30-22 at halftime and never look back.
Barrett Barbra led Coahulla Creek with 14 points, while Gage Seibenhener added 13 points.
For the Trojans (1-2), Norton hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points. Carswell had 13 points in the loss, while Gavin McAlister picked up 10.