The Gordon Lee Trojans were able to dodge enough raindrops to get in three games last week and they were nothing, if not exciting.
Gordon Lee used late-game comebacks to pick up victories over both LFO and subregion foe North Cobb Christian, but the tables were turned on the Trojans with a tough loss at Heritage to close out the week.
Gordon Lee 10, LFO 2
Down 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning last Tuesday, the Trojans tied up the game in the top of the fifth inning, took a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and blew the game open with a six-run seventh inning as they picked up a victory at LFO.
The Trojans had seven hits on the evening, three going for doubles. J.D. Day had a double as one of his two hits. Chris Potter had a double and knocked in a run, while Brody Cobb had a big day with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Hunter Hodson, Will Sizemore and Cade Peterson also had solo RBIs in the win, while Cody Thomas drove in two.
Cobb also got the victory in relief. He threw two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Sizemore started the game, while Riley King and Hodson also threw for the Trojans.
Gordon Lee 7, North Cobb Christian 6
The Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville had to be used for the 6-A North subregion game on Friday night and as was the case against LFO, the Trojans came up with another big inning as they worked out of a 3-0 hole to score the win over the Eagles.
Gordon Lee put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth and added an all-important insurance run in the fifth after NCCS scored twice in the top of the fifth to temporarily cut the Trojans’ lead to one. The Eagles would add another solo run in the sixth, but Hodson would slam the door in the seventh to seal the win. He would get the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Logan Streetman and Tanner Wilson also worked for starter Jake Wright was pulled after four innings. Wright allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Sizemore and Cobb each had two hits. Potter knocked in a pair of runs, while Cobb, Hodson, Day and Justin Wooden all had one RBI each.
Heritage 8, Gordon Lee 7
The Trojans led 5-0 early and took a seemingly comfortable 7-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh on Saturday, but the Generals found some late-game magic of their own to pick up the win in Boynton. Day had three hits and a pair of RBIs to pace the Trojans offense. Sizemore was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Hodson had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two, while Potter tripled and drove in a run.
Jake Poindexter, seeing his first action of the season in a relief role, took the loss for Gordon Lee (2-2, 1-0). He was one of four pitchers used by Gordon Lee in the game, which was played as part of the Catoosa Children’s Fund Baseball Classic.