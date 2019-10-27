Gordon Lee played in the state volleyball Final Four for the first time just 12 months ago and they are slated to do it again on Tuesday.
The host Lady Trojans cruised to a straight-sets victory over visiting Union County on Saturday, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10, to punch its ticket to the state semifinals. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee blew past second-seeded Union County by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10. Brooklyn Hudson had 18 kills for the Lady Trojans. Emoree Rogers finished with seven kills and 21 assists, while Sally Thomison had 14 digs.
Gordon Lee (33-6) will travel to Jonesboro to face Elite Scholars Academy in the Final Four Both teams are No. 1 seeds, but ESA will host the game after winning last week’s universal coin flip.
The other Class A/AA Public School state semifinal will see two-time defending state champion Coosa travel to Rabun County.
The winners of Tuesday’s matches will square off at McEachern High School this Saturday for the state championship at 1:30 p.m.