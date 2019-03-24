After losing to Mount Paran Christian 7-5 in tGheir first meeting two weeks ago, the Gordon Lee Trojans returned the favor in Chickamauga last Monday as they beat the Eagles by an identical 7-5 count.
Hunter Hodson had an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Gordon Lee would take the lead for good after scoring four times in the bottom of the third. The Trojans would get four consecutive RBI-hits in the inning, including run-scoring singles by Hodson, Chris Potter and J.D. Day to go with an RBI-triple by Brody Cobb.
Garren Ramey delivered a big two-out, pinch-hit, RBI-double in the fifth inning to plate a key insurance run. Hodson and Justin Wooden each had three hits on the day, while Wooden scored twice. Potter finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Cobb got the win on the mound. He threw four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Cade Peterson pitched one inning of relief. He walked two and struck out one batter, while giving up one unearned run. Hodson threw two hitless innings, striking out two to get the save.
Gordon Lee 7, Darlington 0
The Trojans went to Rome on Wednesday and dominated the Tigers in a subregion game.
Jake Wright was doing most of the dominating against the Darlington hitters. The Tigers put just two runners on base against the junior righty the entire game, one on a hit batsman to lead off the game and one on a fourth-inning double. Wright finished with 13 strikeouts.
Hodson and Cobb ripped back-to-back doubles in the first inning to stake the Trojans to the lead. Two runs scored on errors in the second and Potter belted a solo homer in the top of the third. A three-run fourth inning capped the scoring, highlighted by a two-run single from Hodson.
Potter matched Hodson with two RBI’s each, while J.D. Day also had a double.
Gordon Lee 15, Darlington 0
Three home runs, two coming in the first inning, set the tone on Friday night as Gordon Lee lambasted the visiting Tigers in a three-inning, run-rule rout.
Gordon Lee put up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hodson accounted for the first three on a three-run homerun. Wright launched a two-run bomb later in the frame and Cobb added a solo shot in the bottom of the second. Six more runs would come home in the third inning, two on a two-run single by Wright, as Trojans polished off the quick victory.
Hodson and Cade Peterson joined Wright with two hits each. Will Sizemore had a double and knocked in two runs, while Day and Ramey both had one RBI.
Jake Poindexter struck out four batters in three innings, giving up just one hit on a leadoff single to start the third. The Tigers hurt themselves with five errors.
Gordon Lee 15, Christian Heritage 1
In Game 1 of Saturday’s home doubleheader, the Trojans put up eight runs in the second inning to put the game away.
Cobb got the win as he pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit with two walks. Logan Streetman gave up a hit and struck out one batter in two innings of relief.
Sizemore had two hits, including a double, and finished with a team-high three RBIs. Day had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Potter had a double as one of his two hits. He finished with one RBI, as did Cobb, who also doubled.
Wooden had two hits and scored twice. Peterson doubled and knocked in a run, while Jacob Neal and Cody Thomas had one RBI apiece.
Gordon Lee 12, Christian Heritage 1
The Trojans had another eight-run inning in Game 2 of the doubleheader. This time the big inning was the bottom of the first as Hunter Hodson hit a two-run homer before Wright belted a grand slam later in the frame.
Hodson finished 3-for-3 and also had a double to go with two RBIs. Potter had a pair of doubles and knocked in a run. Peterson had a triple, while Cobb, Day, Streetman, Wooden and Poindexter all had one RBI apiece.
Riley King got the win on the hill. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks in three innings pitched with four strikeouts. Peterson pitched two innings of relief. He allowed two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (11-3, 10-1) will play this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at a tournament hosted by Chattanooga Central High School.