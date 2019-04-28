Brodie Genter pitched a four-inning complete game and helped himself with a two-run homer as the Gordon Lee Trojans run-ruled Dade County, 15-0, last Monday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Genter gave up just one hit and struck out six on the mound, while his blast came in the third inning. It was part of a 2-for-3 afternoon for the Trojan standout.
Nate Dunfee had three hits, including a triple. He scored three times and drove in two runs. Holt Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kade Cowan, Bo Rhudy and Conner Whitman also had two RBIs apiece in the victory.
Gordon Lee 16, LaFayette 1The Trojans completed an undefeated regular season with a win over the Ramblers last LaFayette Tuesday afternoon in Chickamauga. Gordon Lee put the game away early with 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Blake Rodgers went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs for Gordon Lee. Roberts had two hits and knocked in three runs, as did Cowan. Hunter Holmes had two hits and knocked in two runs, while Genter scored twice and picked up two RBIs.
Rhudy had a triple and scored three times. Dunfee had two hits and crossed the plate twice, while Whitman added one RBI. Cowan got the win. He pitched all three innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Zain Smith had the lone hit for the Ramblers, a double, while Nick Adams took the loss on the mound.
Gordon Lee will be the top seed in the NGAC tournament and enjoy an opening-round bye.
LaFayette 13, Lakeview 3The Ramblers broke open a 2-1 contest with four runs in the top of the sixth and seven runs in the top of the seventh to run away from the Warriors in a game at LFO High School on Thursday.
Dawson Pendergrass had three hits for LaFayette, including a double. He finished with two RBIs. Smith, Sam Hall and Austin Tucker each had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Barrett chipped in with two hits, while Adams and Kadin Smith had one RBI each.
Barrett got the victory on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Tucker and Adams worked the seventh inning for the Ramblers.
Lakeview got a double from Alex Cope and singles from Tres Brown and Eli Walker, who both also knocked in one run apiece. Tanner Mantooth had the other RBI for Lakeview.
Dylan Blankenship pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Brown threw the final 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. The Warriors hurt themselves with seven errors on the day.
LaFayette 6, Trion 3The Ramblers finished off the regular season with a win over the Bulldogs on Friday to earn the No. 4 seed for the NGAC tournament.
Barrett went the distance for the Ramblers and gave up just two earned runs on six hits and zero walks. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
Smith went 1-for-3 with a single. He was hit by pitch, drove in one run and scored three times, including once on a steal of home. Barrett had a walk, a single and scored once. Tucker walked, singled and knocked in two runs, while Justin Cook had one RBI.
LaFayette was scheduled to host No. 5 seed Trion in a rematch on Tuesday, this time in the first round of the conference tournament.
Lakeview 14, Dade County 10The Warriors led 10-0 after two innings and were up 14-2 after three complete, but had to hold on for a victory over Dade County Thursday afternoon at LFO.
Blankenship had two hits, scored three times and drove in four runs for the Warriors. Both of his hits were triples. Mantooth was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. He scored three times and knocked in two runs, while Walker was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Jacob Gregg had two hits and two RBIs. Brown and Carter Davis each had two hits and one RBI, while Cope knocked in a pair of runs.
Walker got the win. He gave up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of work. Tilman Leonard allowed six earned runs on four hits and two walks in two innings with one strikeout, while Gregg pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Lakeview 12, Chattanooga Valley 2On Friday in Flintstone, the Warriors got two hits and four RBIs from Davis in the victory over the Eagles. Davis had a double and finished with three runs scored. Brown had a double and scored three times. Gabe Helton doubled and knocked in a run, while Blankenship and Cope also had one RBI each.
Mantooth pitched all five innings. He gave up two unearned runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Dakota Stone paced Chattanooga Valley’s offense with two hits. Ethan Gilreath doubled and knocked in a run, while Dalton Fincher also had one RBI. Austyn Acuff allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks in four innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts. Fincher gave up three earned runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Lakeview 8, Sequatchie County 0On Saturday, Helton had an inside-the-park grand slam to account for half of the Warriors’ runs in a win over the Indians from Tennessee. Davis had two more hits and two more RBIs, while Carter Wilson also knocked in a run.
Four Lakeview pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout with Cope getting credit for the win. Lakeview pitchers struck out five batters and walked just two.
Lakeview, the No. 6 seed, will travel to No. 3 Heritage in the first round of the NGAC tournament on Tuesday.
Ringgold 10, Chattanooga Patriots 0The Tigers got a five-inning combined no-hitter from Ross Norman and Ty Gilbert in a win on Thursday.
Norman walked two batters and struck out five in three innings on the mound, while Gilbert walked three batters and fanned three hitters in two innings of work. Gilbert also led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Brent Lee Raby went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sam Crew had a hit, scored once and drove in a run. Hudson Moss had a hit, while Conner Christopher and Jacob Garnica both added one RBI apiece.
Ringgold 6, East Hamilton 3Six different Tiger pitchers combined to allow just one earned run on four hits and seven walks with five strikeouts in a win on Friday. Norman had a double and an RBI, while four other Ringgold players had one single each. Dawsyn Ware and Bryson Bethune each drove in a run in the victory.
Ocoee 10, Ringgold 4The Tigers split a doubleheader to end the regular season on Saturday. Norman had two hits and knocked in a run. Moss had a hit and an RBI, while Gilbert, Christopher and Brady Hermann had one hit each.
Crew, Norman, Myles Hudson ad Ryder Fairchild share the pitching duties, combining to allow seven earned run on nine hits with five strikeouts.
Ringgold 4, Ocoee 2Norman had a double as one of his two hits as he finished with two RBIs in the Game 2 victory. Ware, Gilbert and Crew had one single apiece, while Raby picked up one RBI.
Sebastian Haggard pitched three innings of four-hit ball. He gave up just two earned runs on two walks with two strikeouts. Gilbert pitched four innings of shutout ball. He allowed four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Second-seeded Ringgold will have a bye in the opening round of the NGAC tournament.
Dade County 15, Saddle Ridge 5The Wolverines scored six runs in the bottom of the first and six in the bottom of the second en route to a win over the Mustangs last Tuesday.
Haven Yancy had a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Jackson Greene singled and knocked in a run, while Jake Perry chipped in with two RBIs. Jacob Bond, Cole Spears and Kaden Kendrick also had singles. Spears took the loss on the hill.