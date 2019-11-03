The Gordon Lee Trojans scored on their first two possessions of the second half and used a clock-chewing drive in the fourth quarter to help seal a 14-9 victory over Mt. Zion-Carroll last Monday night in Chickamauga.
Drainage issues on Gordon Lee’s field due to heavy rain prevented the teams from playing on Friday. However, once the whistle blew, fans were treated to a good old-fashioned smash-mouth football game.
The only points of the first half came on Mt. Zion’s first drive of the night. The Eagles took the ball at their own 36-yard line and went 64 yards in 14 plays. A total of 7:45 was taken off the clock before Jareth Raudales booted a 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 Mt. Zion lead.
Gordon Lee’s defense would stiffen after that as the Eagles had just two more first-half possessions, both of which results in three-and-outs.
However, the Trojans’ offense was not able to cash in, despite having the ball for the majority of the rest of the half. Their first possession ended in a fumble at the Eagles’ 11-yard line. A second possession ended up as a turnover on downs at the Mt. Zion 24 and they had another turnover on downs at the Mt. Zion 19 with 51 seconds remaining in the half.
But the start of the second half would see that trend reversed.
Gordon Lee went 80 yards in just seven plays to start the third quarter. Cade Peterson had a big 20-yard run on third down and the Eagles also had a key 15-yard penalty at the end of the play. Brody Cobb would then take it in from eight yards out with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter, while Montgomery Kephart provided the first of his two extra points to give the Trojans a 7-3 lead.
After forcing an Eagle punt, the Trojans went 73 yards on their next drive, again in seven plays. Peterson went for 22 yards to move the ball into the redzone and Cody Thomas ran it in from 15 yards out one play later to extend Gordon Lee’s lead to 14-3 with 2:21 left in the period.
“We told the kids at halftime, we did not play like we’re capable of playing in the first half,” Gordon Lee head coach Josh Groce said. “I really felt like, offensively, we weren’t finishing like we should. It’s something that we’ve been doing for the past couple weeks and we were continuing to do the same things. So we talked about finishing at halftime and we were able to come out and do that.”
Mt. Zion would get a 30-yard halfback pass from Jayden Perkins to Christian Terrell to jump-start its next drive, which ended on a 2-yard TD run by Perkins with 9:59 remaining in the game. However, the score would remain 14-9 as a 2-point conversion pass was knocked down in the end zone.
The Trojans answered with their longest sustained march of the night. They moved from their own 31 to the Mt. Zion 20, taking 8:18 off the clock in the process while converting 4-of-4 on third down.
However, facing fourth-and-14 at the 20-yard line, the Trojans lofted a pass into the endzone, which was picked off by Eagle freshman defensive back Jasiah North with 1:33 left to play.
A pair of 15-yard penalties on the Trojans would move the ball to midfield, but Mt. Zion quarterback Jarred Knight would throw three straight incomplete passes before being picked off by Jacob Neal inside the Gordon Lee 20-yard line with just 39 seconds to go The Trojans were then able to take a knee and run out the clock.
Despite coming up empty on the final possession, Groce called the march a big one.
“(Mt. Zion) scored and we got the ball back and our kids had to step up with a drive,” he added. “They felt like they had something to play for with this being the last game the seniors were ever going to play on this field. They really dug deep and came up big.”
Gordon Lee finished with 330 yards on the ground. Peterson led the way with 176 yards on 25 carries and Thomas added 102 yards on 18 attempts.
Mt. Zion was held to 68 yards on 33 rushes. Knight was 1-of-7 in the air for 16 yards and one interception, while Terrell had two catches for 38 yards. Perkins had a team-best 37 yards on nine rushes.
Christian Heritage 28, Gordon Lee 0
Just four days following an emotional home victory over Mt. Zion on Senior Night, the Trojans were unable to get anything going on offense and dropped a road decision in Dalton on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Thomas had a big night for the Lions with three touchdown passes and one TD run to help account for all four scores.
Peterson led the Trojans with 41 yards on 11 carries. Thomas had 36 yards on a team-high 17 carries, while Coleby Casteel had 31 yards on five carries. Blake Erby completed 4-of-8 passes for 24 yards.
Peterson had three solo tackles and five assists to go with one pass break-up. Kade Cowan had six assisted tackles and one solo stop. Kameron Oliver had two tackles for loss, while Michael Akins and Austin Crowley had one tackle for loss each.
Gordon Lee (3-6) will go on the road this Friday night to face Mt. Pisgah Christian (3-6) in the final regular season game of the season.