The Gordon Lee Trojans went 4-1 against teams from four different states during the three-day Chattanooga Central Tournament last week to improve to 15-4 overall on the season.
Gordon Lee 10, Chattanooga Central 1
The Trojans started the tournament on Thursday and battered the Purple Pounders, breaking the game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Jake Wright struck out nine batters, gave up just one hit and allowed an unearned run in four innings on the hill. Logan Streetman fanned two and allowed on hit in two innings, while Garren Ramey threw a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Chris Potter drove in three runs, while Justin Wooden and Cade Peterson had one RBI apiece. Will Sizemore had a double and four other Trojans added one single each.
Gordon Lee 7, Albertville 1
One night later, the Navy-and-White scored three runs in the top of the third inning to get some breathing room and put up two more runs in the sixth inning to help put the game away against their opponents from Alabama.
Jake Poindexter pitched the first four innings and collected the victory. He gave up just one earned run on two hits and two walks, while finishing with six strikeouts. Logan Streetman allowed one hit and fanned two batters in two innings of relief, while Hunter Hodson closed it out by walking one and striking out one in the seventh inning.
Hodson also drove in a pair of runs on the evening. Justin Wooden scored three times. Brody Cobb was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, while J.D. Day picked up a double.
Gordon Lee 17, CSAS 2
The Trojans put up nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday and never look back as they run-ruled the Patriots in just four innings.
Gordon Lee pounded out 13 hits, led by two doubles and four RBIs from Sizemore. Wright also knocked in four runs on the day, while Day had two RBIs. Hodson and Ramey also had doubles in the win. Riley King got the win on the hill. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and five walks, while striking out five batters in 3.2 innings.
Aurora Central Catholic 1, Gordon Lee 0
The Trojans surrendered a run in the top of the sixth inning and ended up taking a frustrating loss in their second game on Saturday. Gordon Lee had the bases loaded in both the second and sixth innings and got runners to third base in the third and fourth innings, but failed to score against their Illinois opponents..
Day had two hits including a double, while Cobb also had two hits. Cobb started the game and pitched four innings of three-hit ball with two walks and six strikeouts. Hodson was saddled with the loss, although he gave up just one hit and struck out three batters in his one inning of relief work.
Gordon Lee 13, Springboro 8
The Trojans bounced back in the final game of the tournament by scoring in every inning but one to defeat a solid Ohio squad.
Day had a huge game by going 4-for-5 with seven runs batted in. He delivered a three-run double in the first inning, added RBI-singles in both the second and fourth innings and delivered a two-run single in the fifth.
Sizemore had four hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ramey had two hits and two RBIs. Cobb went 2-for-4 and scored four times, while Cade Peterson added a double. Tanner Wilson got the win on the mound, while Peterson picked up the save.
Gordon Lee was scheduled to play at Trion on Tuesday of this week as they look to build on their 10-1 mark in Region 6-A North.