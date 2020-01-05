The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans returned from their holiday break and got their first Region 6-A North victory of the season with a 48-36 home defeat of North Cobb Christian School on Friday night.
Gordon Lee led 29-14 at intermission, but saw the visiting Lady Eagles trim the gap down to single digits in the third quarter. However, seven points would be as close as the visitors from Marietta would get as Gordon Lee pulled away for the win.
Sadie Gasaway connected on five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points. Emma McGraw finished with 15 points and connected on three 3-pointers, all coming in the first quarter.
Christian Heritage girls 51, Gordon Lee 22
One day after picking up their initial subregion win, the Lady Trojans found points tough to come by in a subregion loss in Dalton.
The Lady Trojans (4-11, 1-4) trailed by just four points, 12-8, at the end of the first quarter, but would see the Lady Lions slowly extend their advantage over the final three quarters of play.
McGraw had 10 points for Gordon Lee. Addison Sturdivant finished with six points, while Ashlyn Schmidt, Riley Shirley and Sidney Gasaway each chipped in with two points.
North Cobb Christian boys 65, Gordon Lee 50
In Friday’s nightcap, the Trojans took a 20-17 lead at the end of the first stanza, but could not hang on as the Eagles pulled away for the win.
Weston Beagles had 19 points for Gordon Lee. However, he was the only Trojan to score in double figures. Gavin McAlister and Anthony Peco both had six points for hosts.
Christian Heritage boys 69, Gordon Lee 45
The Lions led 31-25 at halftime, but held the Trojans to only 20 more points in the second half as they remained undefeated on the season at 13-0.
Nine different players scored for Gordon Lee (4-11, 0-5). Sam Norton led the way with 10 points, while Robert Napier had nine points on three 3-pointers.