The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made the long drive to Jasper last Tuesday night to take on Class 4A Pickens in a non-region matchup.
The Lady Trojans led 17-16 after one quarter of play, but the Dragonettes would take control by outscoring Gordon Lee 46-19 over the next two periods to claim a 79-54 victory.
Sarah Morris had 21 points for Pickens, followed by Mykenzie Weaver with 17.
Sadie Gasaway had a team-high 19 points for the Lady Trojans. Gracie O’Neal added 10 points, while Star Alexander, Addison Sturdivant and Emma McGraw all added seven points.
Darlington girls 72, Gordon Lee 39
The Lady Trojans dropped to 0-2 in Region 6-A North with the loss at home on Friday. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee girls 40, Heritage 35
It took a little longer than expected, but the Lady Trojans finally broke into the win column on Saturday night with a come-from-behind victory at Heritage.
Trailing 27-19 at the break, Gordon Lee would come out of the locker room in lockdown mode on defense. They would hold Heritage to just six points in the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to five, before outscoring the hosts 12-2 over the final eight minutes to pick up the long-awaited win.
McGraw led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Trojans (1-8). O’Neal finished with 11 points and Emma Phillips came through with eight points.
Pickens boys 66, Gordon Lee 51
Dragon sharpshooter Tucker Lowe connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the hosts led 42-28 at halftime en route to the victory. Owen Moss added 18 points for Pickens in the win.
Will Carswell paced the Trojans with 16 points. Sam Norton finished with 14 points, followed by Weston Beagles with 10 and Robert Napier with two.
Darlington boys 48, Gordon Lee 33
The visiting Tigers led by just four points at intermission, but they would outscore the Trojans 21-9 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Patrick Shelley had 15 points for Darlington, while D.J. Johnson added 11, including nine in the third quarter alone.
Beagles had 10 points for Gordon Lee, who fell to 0-2 in 6-A North. Norton connected on two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, while Anthony Peco added six points.
Heritage boys 58, Gordon Lee 45
The Trojans were also looking to rally from a big halftime deficit in Saturday’s nightcap, but the Generals refused to follow the script as they improved to 4-6 on the season.
Heritage led 17-4 after one period of play and increased its lead to 31-8 at halftime. The Trojans would finally get going offensively over the final two quarters, but it was not enough make up the big early deficit.
Gordon Lee (2-7) got 10 points apiece from Beagles and Norton, while Gavin McAlister added seven.