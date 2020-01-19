The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans hung tough with Bowdon in the first half last Tuesday night, but the state-ranked Lady Devils would pull away over the final two quarters to score a 53-28 Region 6-A North victory in Chickamauga.
Gracie O’Neal had eight points, while Emma Phillips and Skye Alexander had six points each for Gordon Lee. Emma McGraw scored three points and Sadie Gasaway rounded out the scoring with two.
Darlington girls 46, Gordon Lee 29
The Lady Tigers took a narrow 17-15 lead into the locker room on Friday, but sharpshooter Caroline Dingler would score 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers, to help the hosts pull away.
Phillips scored nine points to lead Gordon Lee. O’Neal had six points and McGraw ended her night with five. Gasaway finished with four points. Addison Sturdivant and Ashlyn Schmidt had two points each, while Taylor Hunley chipped in with one.
Gordon Lee girls 40, North Cobb Christian 35
The Navy-and-White took a two-point lead into halftime on Saturday, but were able to hang on in the second half to pick up a Region 6-A North win in Marietta on Saturday.
McGraw and O’Neal poured in 10 points apiece for Gordon Lee (6-14, 3-7). Gasaway had eight points, followed by Sturdivant with five, Phillips with four and Schmidt with three.
Bowdon boys 70, Gordon Lee 60
The Red Devils led by just two points going into the fourth quarter, but extended their advantage over the final eight minutes to score the subregion win.
Weston Beagles had 18 points to lead the way for the Trojans. Sam Norton added 13 points, followed by Will Carswell with 12. Robert Napier and Anthony Peco had six points each, while Logan Simerely recorded five points on the night.
Darlington boys 58, Gordon Lee 50
The Tigers would use a big third quarter to pull away and score a Region 6-A North victory in Rome.
Darlington led by a razor-thin 23-22 margin at intermission, but they would outscore the Trojans, 23-13, in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Beagles scored 18 points for the Trojans for the fourth consecutive game. Carswell went for 14 points and Gavin McAlister added six. Five points from Simerely, three from Napier and two each by Norton and Peco rounded out the scoring for Gordon Lee.
North Cobb Christian boys 93, Gordon Lee 54
The homestanding Eagles put up 35 points in the first quarter and 61 by halftime as they ran away from the Trojans in Saturday’s final contest.
NCCS drained six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and 15 for the game as Gordon Lee fell to 4-16 overall and 0-10 in the subregion.
Beagles had 16 points for Gordon Lee. Norton and Carswell had 13 points each and Logan Simerely finished with seven. Three points by Dawson Knight and one point each from Peco and Cayden Powell rounded out the scoring.