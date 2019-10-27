There were a few hearts in the throats of the Gordon Lee faithful in Columbus early on Thursday as their team fell behind 3-1 to second-ranked Trion after four-and-a-half innings of their opening game at the Elite Eight in Columbus.
However, the champion pedigree of top-ranked Gordon Lee would finally come shining through.
The Lady Trojans stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and they would tack on two more in the bottom of the sixth to pick up an 8-3 victory over the Lady Bulldogs and advance in the winners’ bracket.
Gordon Lee drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning as Addison Sturdivant scored on a two-out error, but Trion would come back to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
Emma Minghini entered the game in the top of the fifth inning, replacing Gordon Lee starter Emma Langston in the circle. But Trion would scratch out another run to add to its lead.
However, the tide would turn a half inning later.
Anna Logan and Sturdivant singled to lead off the inning and Regan Thompson reached base on a walk to load them up for Minghini. The junior hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home a run. She would later steal second base before Allie Farrow tied up the game with a sacrifice fly.
Kirbie Bradley would come through with the go-ahead RBI-single and Maddie Clark followed up with a clutch two-run homer to boost Gordon Lee’s lead to 6-3.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the first four Gordon Lee batters reached base. Macie Pearson, along with Logan and Sturdivant, all singled to load the bases. Thompson drew a four-pitch walk to bring in a run and, one out later, Farrow hit into a 5-3 putout to bring home the eighth and final run of the game for the Lady Trojans.
Minghini would get the win in relief. She pitched three innings of two-hit ball, allowing no earned runs and striking out three batters. Langston started the game and threw the first four innings. She gave up two hits and one walk and struck out four, while none of the runs she allowed were earned.
Sturdivant, Pearson and Logan all had two hits each for Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee 12, Bowdon 0
The Lady Trojans had a much easier time with another Region 6 member on Thursday night.
All nine Gordon Lee starters had at least one hit in the game, but it was Allie Farrow who swung the biggest stick as she finished with two homeruns and five RBIs in the game. Farrow belted a three-run homer in the first inning and came up later in the third with a runner on and launched her second dinger of the night.
Macie Pearson had a two-run single in the first inning. Addison Sturdivant would score on an error in the second inning. Anna Logan drove in a run with a hit and Emma Minghini delivered a two-out, two-run single in the third. Maddie Clark, who homered for the first time all season in the opener against Trion, drove in Gordon Lee’s final run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.
Sturdivant, Kirbie Bradley and Regan Thompson joined Farrow with two hits for the Lady Trojans. Minghini got her second victory of the day in the circle with a dominant five-inning performance. She gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 batters. She threw 63 pitches in the game with 53 of them going for strikes.
Gordon Lee 8, Commerce 0
The Lady Trojans punched their ticket to the state championship game for an unprecedented 14th consecutive season as they pulled way to beat the Lady Tigers on Friday night.
Gordon Lee (32-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Addison Sturdivant singled, was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Thompson and scored on an RBI-single by Minghini.
That would be all the scoring until the fourth inning when the Lady Trojans broke the game open with a four-spot. Farrow singled and scored on a Commerce error following a Bradley bunt. Bradley would go all the way to third on the play before scoring on an RBI-double off the bat of Clark.
Pearson would drive in a run on a groundout and Logan would single and steal second base to give the Lady Trojans another runner in scoring position. An attempt to pick off Logan at second base resulted in a wild throw by the Commerce catcher and Logan was able to scamper all the way home for the final run of the inning.
Then in the top of the fifth, a walk and an error set the table for Bradley, who delivered an RBI-single. Clark then followed up with a two-run basehit and the game would end on the run rule three outs later.
Clark finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and six other Lady Trojans had at least one hit. Langston picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore gave up just five hits and one walk in five innings of work with six strikeouts.