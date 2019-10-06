The Bowdon Red Devils got all they wanted and more from the visiting Gordon Lee Trojans this past Friday night, but in the end, the home team found a way to move to 5-0 on the season with a 13-7 win at Warren P. Sewell Field.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Gordon Lee defense gave its offense outstanding field position as Cody Thomas intercepted a Bowdon pass deep in Red Devil territory with six minutes left to play in the half. Cade Peterson would cap the quick, three-play scoring march with an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.
It appeared that the Trojans would take the shutout into the locker room, but a late turnover on a muffed punt would open the door for Bowdon as the Red Devils found the endzone on a 1-yard run with 31 seconds left in the half, knotting the score at 7-7.
The deadlock would continue into the fourth quarter when sophomore tailback Gage Stephens found a gap and raced 77 for touchdown to give the home team its first and only lead of the night. However, Gordon Lee’s Jackson Moore would block the PAT attempt to keep the Red Devils’ lead at six.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, there would be no more points as Bowdon’s stingy defense, which has allowed 10 points or less in four of five games this season, kept the visitors off the board for the remainder of the night to move to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-A North.
Blake Erby went for 50 yards passing on 4-of-9 attempts for the Trojans, while Peterson had 72 yards on 20 rushes, putting him over 600 yards on the season. Three different receivers caught passes with Jacob Neal grabbing two (for 21 yards) and Nate Dunfee (25 yards) and Brody Cobb (four yards) collecting one each.
Defensively, Peterson had 16 total stops with five solo tackles. Austin Crowley had four solo tackles and six assists, while Moore had two solo stops, five assists and recorded the blocked PAT. Michael Akins also recovered a fumble for the Trojans.
Gordon Lee (2-4, 0-3) will be back at home this Friday for another tough subregion game against North Cobb Christian.