It was billed as a matchup of two state-ranked teams looking to get an early leg up in the Region 6-A North race.
Instead it turned into something all too familiar for the Bowdon Lady Red Devils.
No. 6-ranked Bowdon fell behind 2-0 after three innings and then surrendered a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth as the top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten on the season with an 8-0, five-inning win last Tuesday in Chickamauga.
Kirbie Bradley went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Gordon Lee. Addison Sturdivant, Emma Minghini and Emma Langston had two hits each for the winners, while Regan Thompson had a two-run double as part of the fourth-inning explosion. She finished with three RBIs, while Langston, Allie Farrow and Maddie Clark had one RBI apiece.
Langston was tough in the circle as the sophomore gave up just two hits and struck out six batters in five innings of work.
Gordon Lee 5, Trion 1
The Lady Trojans scored five times in the bottom of the fourth inning to pick up a victory over Trion on Thursday afternoon in a battle of Class 1A Public’s top two ranked teams.
Gordon Lee’s big inning consisted of five singles — four consecutively — plus a walk while they also scored once on a groundout. Langston hit a two-run single in the inning, while Clark, Sturdivant and Anna Logan all drove in one run apiece.
The lone run for Trion came in the top of the seventh on a solo shot by Shelby Carlock. Carlock also had a double to account for the Lady Bulldogs’ only two hits on the day.
Sturdivant, Langston and Macie Pearson all had two hits each for the Lady Trojans, while Minghini pitched all seven innings. She did not walk a single batter and finished with 15 strikeouts to hand their rivals their first loss of the season.
Whitney Shepherd took the loss for Trion. She pitched the first four innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 10, Alexander 2
At the Carrollton Slam Tournament on Friday night, the Lady Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in a win.
Gordon Lee scored three times in the third inning and three more times in the fourth inning of the run-rule victory. Langston allowed just four hits over five innings. She gave up two earned runs, walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts.
Bradley paced the offense with a double and four RBIs on the night. Minghini was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Clark drove in two runs. Farrow had a double and one RBI, while Langston helped herself with a double.
Gordon Lee 7, Cherokee 4
In a game that was called after five innings due to a time limit, Farrow had a pair of doubles in Saturday’s first win. Sturdivant also had two hits, while Clark picked up a triple. Farrow, along with Bradley, Langston and Pearson, all had one RBI each.
Minghini pitched three innings. She gave up three earned runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Langston threw the final inning. She allowed just one hit and struck out three to record the save.
Gordon Lee 2, South Paulding 0
Langston struck out 11 batters in seven innings to finish off the three-hit shutout on Saturday afternoon. She surrendered just one walk and she also was credited with both of Gordon Lee’s RBIs, one in the second inning and one in the sixth.
All eight of the Lady Trojans’ hits were singles. Bradley led the way with three basehits, while Minghini had two as Gordon Lee moved to 13-0 on the season.