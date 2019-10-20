The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A/AA Public School state poll, weren’t supposed to have any trouble in their first two matches of the state playoffs.
And they didn’t.
Gordon Lee, a No. 1 seed after winning Region 7, blew away fourth-seeded Therrell, 25-5, 25-3 and 25-4 in Chickamauga on Saturday afternoon, before later dispatching second-seeded Vidalia, 25-6, 25-5 and 25-13, to secure a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Vidalia, who defeated Early County in an earlier match at Gordon Lee on Saturday, elected to go ahead and play the second-round match on the same day rather than have to make another 10-hour round-trip to Chickamauga on Wednesday.
Emoree Rogers had a triple-double with 17 assists, 11 aces and 10 kills in the two matches. Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills on the afternoon, while Maribeth Blaylock picked up 10 kills. Ashlyn Boyd served up a team-high 15 aces, while M.K. Roberts dished out 23 assists
“I think the girls were excited about today,” Coach Adam Crowley said. “I think they were ready to move on and see what was going to happen. We had