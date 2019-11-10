The Gordon Lee Trojans got another big night from senior Cade Peterson in a 34-20 road victory over Mount Pisgah Christian Friday night in Johns Creek.
Gordon Lee shut out the Patriots in the first half as they built a 14-0 lead. The Trojans tacked on a third touchdown in the third quarter before adding two more scores in the fourth.
Peterson went over 1,000 yards rushing for the year as he finished with 179 yards on just 12 carries. He found the endzone three times on runs of 6, 7 and 63 yards. He also caught one pass for 17 yards and added three solo tackles.
Cody Thomas had 14 carries for 53 yards. Brody Cobb had eight carries for 51 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown and Coleby Casteel had eight carries for 58 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown of his own and one grab for 25 yards.
Quarterback Blake Erby was 3-of-3 passing for 58 yards. Nate Dunfee had 31 yards rushing on just two attempts and Jacob Neal had one catch for 16 yards.
Defensively, Neal broke up two passes and Kade Cowan had five solo tackles. Hayden Walker finished with two tackles-for-loss, while Kameron Oliver and Adam Crowley both forced a fumble in the win.
Gordon Lee (4-6) will now wait to see if its power rating number is high enough to get into the 24-team Class 1A Public School state playoffs.
Following the completion of Friday night’s games, Gordon Lee had a power rating of 9.53, which put them 25th overall in the public school standings. Only the top 24 teams will make the field.
The power rating numbers are subject to appeals, which were scheduled to be heard early this week. The final numbers and the official state playoff brackets had not been posted as of press time.