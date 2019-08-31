For the first time since the 2016 season, the Gordon Lee Trojans are 2-0.
Trailing visiting Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10-7 in the fourth quarter, the Navy-and-White got the game-winner on Cade Peterson’s second rushing touchdown of the night and the defense hung on to hand the Warriors a 13-10 loss, their second tough setback of the young season.
The two longtime rivals went into halftime at Billy Neil Ellis Stadium knotted at 7-7 after both teams put up first-quarter touchdowns. Peterson got Gordon Lee on the board first with a 2-yard run, followed by a 1-yard scoring run from LFO’s Jacob Brown.
That would be all of the points until the fourth period when Alec Gentry knocked home a 26-yard field goal to give LFO its first lead of the night. However, Peterson would have the final say as he broke off a 19-yard scamper and the Trojans were able to maintain their lead for the remainder of the game.
“There were some things we thought we might struggle with, but we were able to make some adjustments at halftime,” first-year head coach Josh Groce said. “We came back out (after halftime) and played pretty well.”
Both teams stayed primarily on the ground. Gordon Lee rushed for 212 yards and had just 20 in the air of 2-of-4 passes. Meanwhile, LFO picked up 181 yards rushing and was 1-of-4 passing for 10 yards.
Individually, Peterson was once again the workhorse for the Trojans as he toted the rock 26 times for 142 yards. Brody Cobb picked up 45 yards on 12 rushes and caught two passes for 23 yards. He also made six tackles on defense with one going for a loss. Cody Thomas had eight tackles and an assist, while Hunter Hartman had five tackles and forced a fumble.
Malachi Powell had one carry for 48 yards to lead the Warriors. Gabe Smith was second on the team with 40 yards on seven carries.
Gordon Lee will look to continue their winning streak on Friday with a game at Walker County rival LaFayette, while LFO will take Friday night off. They will play again on Sept. 13 at home against Murray County in the Region 6-AAA opener.