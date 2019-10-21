Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said Monday afternoon that Calhoun and Gordon County are included in the area under a marginal risk for severe weather late Monday and into Tuesday.
Taylor said he spoke with the National Weather Service and was informed that most of Northwest Georgia is included in the marginal category.
The relevant details related to the weather system include:
- Timing -- North & west of Interstate 85, between 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Strong to damaging winds -- 40-60 MPH w/ isolated higher gusts possible
- Locally heavy rain -- up to 1" rain in less than an hour which could create nuisance flooding of low lying/poor drainage and urban areas
- Frequent cloud to ground lighnting
- Brief spin-up tornadoes (lesser threat, but risk still exists)