Gordon County Schools recently named their school-level Teachers of the Year, each of which will represent their respective schools for the opportunity to be named the district's Teacher of the Year.
To determine the top three finalists, educators from other school districts will evaluate the applications submitted by the nominees. The application included information about the candidate’s professional preparation, experience, professional learning activities, awards and community involvement, as well as his/her educational philosophy.
The three finalists will be announced next week, prior to the school system going on spring break. The next step for them will be classroom observations, in which a panel of educators from across Northwest Georgia will visit their classrooms to experience first-hand how these teachers interact with students. The panel will then be tasked will selecting the school system's Teacher of the Year, based upon the initial application, observation and overall qualifications.
The 2019-2020 Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year will be named at the Teacher of the Year banquet held in their honor on April 30.