The Gordon County Saddle club will host its annual Equine Dental Clinic & Tack Swap on Saturday at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.
Equine dentistry is an important part of the overall health and well-being of the horse. Horses with poor dental health can experience malnutrition, weight loss, ulcers on cheek and tongue, chronic colic, head shyness, inability to correctly chew grain, hay, and grass, along with other issues. Proper dental care has its rewards and will help horses utilize feed more efficiently, and the end result is a healthier, more comfortable horse.
Horse owners are invited to bring their horses to the clinic to have an oral examination by Countryside Equine Veterinary Services. After the exam, any recommended procedures will be explained and discussed with the owner and performed only with the owner’s permission (mild sedation may be required for nervous horses). Each session will provide adequate time to complete routine dental floating or other minor procedures. However, more extensive dental work will need to be scheduled for another time.
Payment is required at the time of service for routine dental floating and any other minor procedures performed during the clinic. There is no charge for the exam. Basic dental work including sedation is $125 per horse.
A horse care supplies booth will also be set up onsite. Folks are welcome to stop by the pavilion during the clinic hours to shop for horse care supplies, new and used tack items, and more.
The NWGA Livestock Pavilion is located at 1282 Ga. 53 Spur in Calhoun. For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun.