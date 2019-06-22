Gordon County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency and Shelter National Board Program.
Gordon County has been chosen to receive $24,381 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board will determine how funds awarded to Gordon County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
The local board requires that local agencies receiving funds must also be in good standing with the national and local board regarding documentation requirements if funds were received in prior phases, utilize the local emergency assistance database as approved by the local board and be utilized to serve residents in Gordon County. In addition, they must be currently operating programs which provide good, shelter or emergency programs providing rent/mortgage or utility assistance (as opposed to a new start-up).
During the prior funding period for Phase 35, Gordon County received $25,681 which was distributed to the Voluntary Action Center, The Salvation Army and Blewer Memorial Food Pantry. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must apply in writing to the local board chair.
Requests for funding should be mailed to Courtney Taylor, the local board chair, 4543 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun. The contact phone number for Taylor is 706-602-2905, and written requests for funding must be received by Taylor no later than 5 p.m. on July 6.