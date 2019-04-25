Gordon County 4-H, in conjunction with Animal Hospital of Gordon County, will be hosting a two-weekend traveling rabies clinic across Gordon County in May.
On the first two weekends in May, the veterinarians, 4-H staff and 4-H members will travel all to 12 different places in the county to offer a convenient and affordable way for Gordon County residents to vaccinate their cats and dogs. Rabies shots will be provided on their own for $10 each or in conjunction with a package of annual vaccinations available to your animals.
The package for dogs is $40 and includes vaccinations for distemper parvo, kennel cough, leptospirosis and rabies. The package for cats is $35 and includes vaccinations for feline distemper, feline leukemia and rabies. Also available will be a $45 voucher for an office exam and heartworm test.
On May 4, the team will cover the east side of Gordon County, and on May 11, the team will travel over the west side of the county.
Times and locations are listed below:
May 4
8-9 a.m. - Calhoun High
9:15-10:15 a.m. – Belwood Elementary
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Sonoraville School
1-2 p.m. – Fairmount School
2:15-2:45 p.m. – Oakman Fire Station
3-4 p.m. – Red Bud School
May 11
8-9:30 a.m. – W.L. Swain Elementary
9:45-10:45 a.m. – Oostanaula Baptist Church
11 a.m. to noon – Sugar Valley Fire Station
1:15-2 p.m. – Old Resaca Fire Station
2:15-3 p.m. – Nickelsville Fire Station
3:15-4 p.m. – Gordon Central High
For questions about the vaccinations available, contact Animal Hospital of Gordon County at 706-625-3300; you can call the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 with questions about the schedule.
4-H Calendar
Friday and Saturday
Target Challenge Weekend – State Outdoor Archery Competition
Tuesday
Homeschool Club Meeting at 3:30 p.m.
Cloverbuds Meeting (K-3) at 5 p.m.
4-H Night at 6 p.m.
May 3
State Hippology Competition
May 3-5
Target Challenge Weekend – State 5 Meter BB Competition
May 4
Rabies Clinic – East Side
State Horse Judging Competition