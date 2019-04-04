On March 30, Gordon County 4-H hosted an area BB match as a qualifier match to attend the Georgia 4-H Target Challenge Weekend.
Fourteen teams from seven counties competed at the match, with a total of 104 youth in grades 4-8 participating in the contest. Competitors shot in a 5 meter BB 4-by-10 match with a test, meaning each competitor shot 10 bulls in each of four positions: prone, standing, sitting and kneeling. Each bull has a possible top score of 10, and each position’s top score is 100, for a total possible shooting score of 400.
In addition, each competitor completed a 25 question safety test with questions taken from the Georgia 4-H Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun, and Education) 5 Meter BB Safety Guide, with a top possible safety test score of 100. Teams are composed of five to seven youth each, with the top five scores comprising the team score.
Gordon County 4-H had 21 participants in the contest: Isaiah Adams, Hunter Angel, Cameron Cochran, Emma Derrick, Sawyer Derrick, Eli Freeman, Eli Hall, Ruben Hall, Sebastian Hall, Connor Hogan, Colton Holder, Bryce Holmes, Bryleigh Holmes, Kameren Kleist, Cheyanne Mathews, Zack Mulkey, Anna Cheyenne Smith, Ryland Stamey, Kaleb Stephens, Micah Wills and Matthew Worley.
Gordon County 4-H teams placed fifth, ninth and 14th in the team competition.
In order to qualify for state, teams must shoot a combined score of 1,550 or individuals are required to shoot a minimum score of 310. Two of the three Gordon County 4-H teams qualified to attend the Georgia 4-H Target Challenge Weekend to be held May 3-5 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
Horse show team opens season
The Gordon County 4-H horse show team competed in their first show of the season at Catoosa County Saddle Club in Ringgold on March 30. This show was the first of three horse shows they will be competing in to prepare for the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show in Perry during the week of June 11-15.
The riders and their horses include Annelies Carr on Colonel Quinton, Olivia Tierce on Freckles Badger (Aspen), Ansley Shelton on Riskeys Pure Gold (Bree), and Kansas Angel on Baelfire.
The team really racked up the ribbons at their first show with the classes and placings as follows:
Annelies Carr
First place in Open Hunt Seat W/T
Second place in Juvenile Hunt Seat W/T
Fourth place in 18 Inch Cross Rails
Olivia Tierce
Third place in Open Ranch Riding W/T
Third place Open Ranch Riding W/T/C
Third place in Juvenile Ranch Riding
Ansley Shelton
Second place Juvenile Western Pleasure W/J
Kansas Angel
Second place Open Western Halter
Second place Open Bareback Pleasure
Third place Juvenile Ranch Riding
First place Juvenile Barrels
Second place Arena Race
4-H calendar
Saturday/Sunday
4-H Senior Conference
April 13
4-H Microsoft Tech Changemakers Training