Fifty-four youth, including Gordon County 4-H'ers, participated at the 2019 Georgia 4-H State Poultry Judging Contest hosted by Georgia 4-H and University of Georgia Poultry Science Department on May 3 at the University of Georgia Poultry Science Research Center in Athens.
The Gordon County 4-H senior poultry judging contest team earned an invitation to the state contest after receiving an at-large invitation by placing third place at area poultry judging contest, which was held on April 23 at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center. Also, senior team members Breana Manning placed eighth overall as an individual, and Joshua Carr placed 10th. The junior team placed sixth.
The top two highest scoring senior teams from each area contest were invited to participate at the state 4-H Poultry Judging Contest. In addition, the next four high teams from the state at-large were invited to participate as well. The top four Gordon County 4-H senior team members - Joshua Carr, Breana Manning, Brent McDaniel and Jazmine Ralston - earned one of the at-large invitations to attend the state contest, and competed in Athens on May 3, placing seventh out of 14 teams.
Gordon County 4-H’ers participating on the poultry judging team this year included:
Junior division (fourth to eighth grade):
Savannah Cardin
Rebekah McElrath
Neveah Norris
Ryland Stamey
Emma Thomas
Senior division (ninth to 12th grade):
Joshua Carr
Olivia Forrest
Breana Manning
Brent McDaniel
Hannah McElrath
Jazmine Ralston
The teams are coached by Gordon County 4-H-certified volunteer Mary Manning.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact the Gordon County Extension office at 706-629-8685.
Gordon County 4-H Rabies Clinic on the West Side; Last Day for the Year
Gordon County 4-H, in conjunction with Drs. Sarah Netherton, Teresa Mclendon and Julie Thorndyke of Animal Hospital of Gordon County, will be conducting the second and last weekend of a traveling rabies clinic on Saturday.
Having traveled on the east side of Gordon last weekend, the clinic will change direction to the west side. The clinic is a convenient and affordable way for Gordon County residents to vaccinate their cats and/or dogs. Rabies shots will be provided on their own for $10 each animal or in conjunction with a package of annual vaccinations available. The dog package consist of vaccinations for distemper parvo, kennel cough, leptospirosis and rabies at a cost of $40. The cat package includes vaccinations for feline distemper, feline leukemia and rabies at a cost of $35. Also available will be a $45 voucher for an office exam and heartworm test.
Times and locations for this weekend are:
8:00-9:30 a.m. – W.L. Swain Elementary
9:45-10:45 a.m. – Oostanaula Baptist Church
11 a.m. to noon – Sugar Valley Fire Station
1:15-2 p.m. – Old Resaca Fire Station
2:15-3 p.m. – Nickelsville Fire Station
3:10-4 p.m. – Gordon Central High
For questions about the vaccinations available, contact Animal Hospital of Gordon County at 706-625-3300; call the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 with other questions.
Think you’re A top shot?
On May 18, Gordon County 4-H will be hosting a modified trap shotgun competition beginning at 10 a.m. The competition will be held at the shotgun practice field at 1282 Ga. 53 Spur SW in Calhoun.
All Georgia 4-H competition rules will be followed. Teams of four or five members can enter the competition for $100, and individuals can shoot for $25. In the team competition, the top four scoring team members’ scores will count and ties will be broken by shooting mini clay targets. The top two teams will receive trophies for each team member.
All proceeds of the shoot go to benefit the Gordon County 4-H shotgun team. There is no need to pre-register, and all are welcome to participate. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more information.
4-H calendar
Saturday – Target Challenge Weekend – State Modified Trap Shotgun Match
Saturday – Traveling Rabies Clinic (west side)
May 17 – Final camp payments due for all middle and high school camps
May 18 – Shotgun Tournament Fundraiser – open to the public