The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce continued its ongoing efforts at career development for its employees by sending two staff members to the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executive (GACCE) two-day clinic in Grovetown, Georgia. The event was held at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, which was built in 2013 with SPLOST funds.
Kim Gallman, membership director and Drugs Don’t Work coordinator for the Chamber, attended the conference with Joni Harbin, the director of communications.
“As President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, it’s my responsibility to position staff members for continued success,” said Kathy Johnson. “These GACCE events provide invaluable opportunities to put them in the room with other Chamber professionals so they can share our successes and learn more about what other Chambers are finding successful. We are fortunate to have a talented and dedicated staff and I want them to have every opportunity to succeed on personal levels while increasing the value of what we offer our own members.”
The two-day conference featured a variety of keynote addresses and breakout sessions tailored to Chamber professionals. Topics included member service and retention, adult and youth leadership programs, marketing programs, local shopping campaigns, and workforce development. The closing session was presented by Chris Clark, the president and CEO of the Georgia speaker, who was the keynote speaker at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 State of Industry Event, and Morgan Law, the senior vice president of Community & Economic Development with the Georgia Chamber.
Gallman has been with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce since June 2012 and will soon celebrate her seventh anniversary. In addition to her responsibilities as membership director and Drugs Don’t Work coordinator for Gordon County, she also supports the Education and Workforce Development Committee and the Ambassadors Committee. Gallman organizes member celebrations on the Chamber calendar and coordinates the Chamber’s annual Golf Tournament. She is responsible for assisting Gordon County companies become certified drug-free workplaces.
In July 2019, Harbin will celebrate her 11th anniversary with the Chamber. As director of communications, she is responsible for the Chamber’s promotional and marketing efforts in print and on social media. She supports the Young Professionals and Community and Government Affairs committees and coordinates several popular Chamber programs or events, including “Amazing Race," “Open House Christmas Shopping Event," and the “Keep It In The County” program.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.