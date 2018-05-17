Gordon County 4-H’ers shined at the area poultry judging contest held on April 30th at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center. Approximately one hundred 4-H’ers from across North Georgia participated in the event. 4-H Poultry Judging is an educational opportunity where young people can enhance the life skills of decision making and public speaking in a competitive setting. In preparation for the contest, 4-H’ers learned egg candling, how to judge eggs on exterior and broken out quality. Youth also learned how to identify different poultry meat parts, whole birds and live hen evaluation. There is also test taken to evaluate overall poultry judging knowledge. Gordon County 4-H won both the junior division for 4-H’ers 8th grade and younger and senior division for high school members. The Senior Team went on to state competition on May 11th. The teams are coached by Gordon county 4-H Certified Volunteer, Mary Manning and assisted by Greg Bowman, Gordon County Extension Coordinator.
Individual honors saw Breana Manning recognized as high individual in the junior division. Carter Sampson was the 2nd high overall individual with teammate Jesus Trenti winning third high individual honors. Ryland Stamey was the 10th high individual in the contest in the junior division. All four 4-H’ers attend Red Bud Middle.
In the senior division, Lindsay Bowman, 4-H’er from Sonoraville High School, was the high individual overall in the contest. Olivia Forrest from Gordon Central High School was the fifth high individual in the senior division.
4-H’ers representing Gordon County were made up of students from Belwood Elementary, Calhoun Middle School, Gordon Central High School ,Red Bud Middle School, Sonoraville High School and the Gordon 4-H Homeschool Program. Any local youth that would like to participate in the Gordon 4-H Poultry Judging Program should contact Gordon County Extension at 706-629-8685.