“I’m not politically correct."
I have heard that statement used to justify egregious affronts to both good manners and common decency. It is amazing to me to see how many men who claim to espouse “traditional values” will be very quick to use the “C-word” toward women who disagree with them. This whole politically correct thing seems, among some people at least, to have become an excuse for conversation patterns that reflect very poor manners at best.
There are certain words that are offensive in polite society. Any polite society. We know (most of us anyway) that it is very poor form to use the “N-word” in public discourse. That has been the case for quite a number of years. But the same people who would be mortified at the use of the “N-word” will go along blissfully unaware that the “R-word” (redskin) is equally racist and offensive, and dates from a time when certain eastern states offered bounties on native scalps. At one time the bounty for a Native scalp varied according to whether the scalp was a man, a woman, or a child (yes at one time some states paid bounties for the scalps of Native children). I have heard it said that before the “R-word” became a racial epithet, or a football team trademark, it was a term used for a scalp turned in for bounty. One can easily understand why a term with that kind of history would, or at least should, be offensive to all people of goodwill who espouse a commitment to civil discourse.
The term squaw, “the S-word,” is another equally offensive term that, in the dark past, was used to denigrate Native women. It is not used as much anymore, probably because Native women, the ones I know anyway, will knock you into next week if you use that term to their face. Nevertheless, it was at one time in fairly common usage, at least among the more ignorant among us.
Many people, good and decent people in many cases, sincerely ask what is the harm in using offensive terms and tropes in private conversation. From private conversations come public actions. Words motivate action and action has results. Leaders motivate their followers with words, those followers then commit actions based on their leader’s words. Those actions are either for good or ill. History is replete with the actions of followers based on the words of their chosen leaders. There are many examples of leaders who have inspired their followers to great and virtuous deeds, Joan of Arc, George Washington, Nancy Ward, Hammurabi, Albert Pike, W.W. Keeler, and Wilma Mankiller to name but a few of my favorites.
Unfortunately, history has also provided us with many lessons of the great harm done by evil men who use words to lead ignorant, but often sincerely deceived followers down the broad path to unholy perdition. Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Jim Jones, David Koresh, Pope John XII and the Rev. John Chivington come immediately to mind. These leaders, and the actions these leaders led their followers to commit, to greater or lesser degrees interfered with the journey of the Human race to greater enlightenment and accomplishment. This is the lesson of history. Let us learn it well, and teach it well in our time, so that our children, and their children, do not have to repeat it in theirs.
Words provoke actions, for good or ill. If you would not want someone using a denigrating epithet towards your mother, do not use it towards someone else’s mother. If you would that someone offer you good manners and courtesy, offer the same. And just remember that epithets which are both intellectually and morally bankrupt say more about you than they do about the one you are attacking.