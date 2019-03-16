The LaFayette Ramblers and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up victories last Tuesday as the schools’ golf teams met for a match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Ramblers, 127-158, as the teams counted their lowest three scores. Gordon Lee got a 1-over-par 37 from Macall Miller and a 44 from Jessica Hickman. Cora Mount and Alexandria Maynor both shot 46.
Shelby Whittle led the Lady Ramblers with a 48, while Maci Johnson and Hannah Bowman each carded a 55. Emma Moore finished the day with a 59.
On the boys’ side, LaFayette won the match, 160-177. Riley Grant had a 2-under-par 34 for the Ramblers, followed by a 40 from Tyler Jackson, a 42 from Jon Durham and a 44 from Kyle Moore.
Tucker Windham had a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Trojans. Jacob Carlock added a 41, while a 49 from Ben Richardson and a 50 from Weston Beagles rounded out the scoring.
Also playing for LaFayette was Scott Smith (45), Brady Mullaly (46), Junior Barber (56), Braden Queen (57) and Jud Woods (60).
Greg Mullis had a 58 for Gordon Lee, while Sam Norton added a 61.
LaFayette finishes 11th in Athens
The Ramblers carded a team score of 332 to place 11th in the 24-team field at the UGA Athens Classic on Saturday.
Grant and Jackson both had a 76 to pace the Ramblers. Durham shot an 88 and Mullaly rounded out the team score with a 92. Also teeing it up for LaFayette was Moore (93) and Smith (97).
Gordon Lee and Heritage’s boys’ teams were also scheduled to play in the tournament, but their scores had not been reported as of press time.