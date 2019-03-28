The annual Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College has been scheduled for April 8-11.
The sale will begin Monday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. followed by Tuesday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday April 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last day of the sale will be a half-day on Thursday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The sale will offer GNTC Horticulture students and opportunity for real-world sales experience and helps them understand what types of plants are most popular with locals.
“This is one of the best teaching tools that the program has,” said David Warren, director of Horticulture at GNTC. “The students need to be able to teach the customers about the different plants.”
The sale will include a large selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, and landscape shrubs. Veggies will include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, eggplants and more.
All of the sales will take place at the Horticulture greenhouses across Cedar Avenue from the Rome campus.
DNR rescues injured eagle
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Region One Game management Supervisor Chuck Waters was called out last week to rescue an injured bald eagle that was found in a pasture off U.S. 411 South near the bypass bridge.
Waters was able to net the eagle and determined that the fully mature adult bald eagle had what appeared to be a broken right wing. Waters said the bird was maybe 150 yards off the highway and by the time he could get there it had hobbled another hundred yards or so. "It had kind of cornered itself inside a fence so I was able to reach through with the net," Waters said.
He speculated, based largely on the location where the eagle was found that it may have been clipped by a vehicle.
The eagle was transported to the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University for treatment.
Waters said he had not spoken with officials at Auburn since he dropped the injured eagle off to get an update on its condition.
Construction is booming
In addition to The Spires at Berry College, a multi-million dollar senior-living community, construction activity in Rome and Floyd County is booking.
In recent weeks, the Rome-Floyd Building Inspection office has issued permits for a new RaceTrac at 2459 Shorter Avenue. The convenience store will sit on three parcels that were consolidated by Rome businessman Keith Winslette and sold to the RaceTrac firm. The permit indicates the building out value of the property is approximately $1.1 million.
A permit has also been issued to The Skytop Lodge LLC for renovations to the old ballroom, office and lobby - valued at $40,331. During its heyday, more than two decades ago, the Skytop Holiday Inn on a hill off Chateau Drive was THE meeting and convention place for Rome and Floyd County.
Glenwood, Johnson are Teach Me Tennis winners
Kids are Glenwood Primary and Johnson Elementary School were the big winners at the conclusion of the annual Teach Me Tennis tournament.
The eighth tournament - held at the Downtown Rome Tennis Center - included teams from seven local schools. Glenwood took home the title for kindergarten through second grade while Johnson came out on top for the third through fifth graders.
Five other schools participated in the program started several years ago by J.P. Selle, the teaching pro at the Coosa Country Club to promote interest in the sport in children at a young age. Those schools included Eastside Elementary in Rockmart, Garden Lakes Elementary, Model Elementary, Pepperell Primary School and Pepperell Elementary. Altogether 132 students participated in the spring session.