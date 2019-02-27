Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce that all students in the Radiologic Technology program that graduated in the fall of 2018 achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) licensure exam.
“We had a total of 14 students take the ARRT Registry exam and all of those students passed the exam,” said Susan Wheat, director of the Radiologic Technology program at GNTC. “The highest score was 97 and the lowest score was 83, so the average score for the class was 88.2.”
“In the State of Georgia, there were a total of 414 Radiology students who took the ARRT exam with an average score of 82.6 and an exam pass rate of 86%, so our results are exceptional,” said wheat.
Gradates of the associate degree program also achieved 100 percent job placement.
“Some of the places that these students have gotten jobs include Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, Tanner Medical Center in Carrolton, Cartersville Medical Center and WellStar Kennestone Hospital,” said Wheat.
The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) is the world’s largest organization offering credentials in medical imaging, interventional procedures and radiation therapy.
There were only 35 Radiology schools in the nation that had an average class score better than GNTC, according to Wheat.
Georgia Northwestern’s Radiologic Technology program is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology. The JRCERT promotes excellence in education and elevates the quality and safety of patient care through the accreditation of educational programs in radiography, radiation therapy, magnetic resonance and medical dosimetry.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.