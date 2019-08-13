Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has named Selena Magnusson of Chickamauga the new vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success and Melissa “Lisa” Shaw of Chatsworth the new vice president of Adult Education.
Magnusson will fill the role previously held by Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, and Shaw will fill the position previously held by Kerri Hosmer. They began their new positions on Aug. 16.
“Selena Magnusson and Lisa Shaw bring years of experience and an incredible passion to their new roles at GNTC,” Popham said. “They will serve as critical members of the college’s leadership team focused on improving student success across all GNTC sites.”
“Lisa and Selena will lead a team of professionals in the areas of Adult Education, Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success ensuring GNTC students have the resources necessary to be successful,” Popham said.
As vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success, Magnusson will provide oversight and direction to a wide range of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success initiatives and programs at all six GNTC campuses, including campuses in Walker and Catoosa counties.
The GNTC initiatives, programs and departments that Magnusson will oversee include Accessibility Services, Accreditation, Admissions, Call Center, campus managers and evening coordinators, Career Advisement and Placement Services, coordination of Orientation and Registration, Curriculum Coordination, Early Alert (TEAMS), Enrollment Services, faculty and staff development, GNET2, Help Centers, Institutional Research and Data, Perkins and other grant activities, student recruitment and retention, Special Populations, Student Success coaches, Student Life, Intramural Sports and Testing.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity and I hope to add to the college’s ability to focus on its mission and to serve the community,” Magnusson said. “There are great things happening with student success and continuous improvement at the college and I look forward to continuing this work.”
Magnusson began her career at GNTC in 1998. Prior to her new role, she served as associate vice president of Student Success, 2018-19; executive director of Student Affairs, 2016-18; Registrar, 1999-2018; and counselor, 1998-99.
Prior to GNTC, Magnusson was a case worker for the Walker County Department of Family and Children Services, 1997-98, and a case worker for the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services, 1996-97.
Magnusson also participates in a wide range of additional leadership activities which include Admissions Directors and Registrars Peer Group Leadership Team, 2008; Registrar Peer Group Leader, 2015-2017; Georgia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers Executive Board, 2012-18; president of the Georgia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, 2016-17; Walker County Chamber Leadership Class, 2015; and Walker County Chamber Board Member, 2016.
Magnusson earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Berry College and a master’s degree in adult education from Central Michigan University.
As vice president of Adult Education at GNTC, Shaw will be responsible for the management of Adult Education programs and instructional services at GNTC. She will oversee all GNTC Adult Education sites located across the northwest Georgia region.
Her responsibilities include the oversight of assessment of placement tests for Adult Education students, Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, Correctional Programs, English as a Second Language (ESL), GeorgiaBEST and the Youth Success Academy.
Shaw began her GNTC career in 2014. Prior to her new role she served as interim director of Adult Education, 2019, and data manager and transition coordinator, 2014-2019.
“I am honored to serve in this position,” Shaw said. “Adult Education provides an opportunity for students to learn skills that will allow them to compete in the workplace, improve their lives and positively impact their communities.”
Prior to her career at GNTC, Shaw was a field and assessment coordinator for Middle Georgia State College, 2010-14; personnel supervisor and staffing consultant for Westaff, 2007-09; territory assistant for Hallmark Cards, 2006-07; Registrar for The Southern Baptist Theological Society, 1998-2004; Assistant Registrar for The Southern Baptist Theological Society, 2001-03; and secretary to the Registrar for The Southern Baptist Theological Society, 1998-2001.
Shaw earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Georgia Southern University.