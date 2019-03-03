GHSA State Basketball Semifinal Scoreboard
Class 7A Girls: Westlake 48, North Forsyth 26; Collins Hill 58, Cherokee 47
Championship: Westlake vs. Collins Hill
Class 6A Girls: Lanier 44, Forest Park 38; Lovejoy 69, Valdosta 46
Championship: Lanier vs. Lovejoy
Class 5A Girls: Buford 51, Southwest DeKalb 38; Villa Rica 57, Columbia 50
Championship: Buford vs. Villa Rica
Class 4A Girls: Spalding 50, Luella 28; Carver-Columbus 74, Flowery Branch 70
Championship: Spalding vs. Carver-Columbus
Class 3A Girls: Hart County 62, Beach 58; Johnson-Savannah 64, Sonoraville 62
Championship: Hart County vs. Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A Girls: Early County 74, Model 60; Douglas-Atl. 66, Laney 60
Championship: Early County vs. Laney
Class 1A Public Girls: Marion County 57, Clinch County 49; Calhoun County 46, Telfair County 42
Championship: Marion County vs. Calhoun County
Class 1A Private Girls: Holy Innocents’ 70, Calvary Day 30; Wesleyan 66, St. Francis 52
Championship: Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan
Class 7A Boys: McEachern 66, Norcross 62; Meadowcreek 73, Tift County 34
Championship: McEachern vs. Meadowcreek
Class 6A Boys: Tri-Cities 83, Brunswick 74; Tucker 52, Heritage-Conyers 46
Championship: Tri-Cities vs. Tucker
Class 5A Boys: Buford 59, Southwest DeKalb 50; Fayette County 69, Lithonia 62
Championship: Buford vs. Fayette County
Class 4A Boys: Americus-Sumter 63, Sandy Creek 56; Carver-Columbus 58, Woodward Academy 50
Championship: Americus-Sumter vs. Carver-Columbus
Class 3A Boys: Morgan County 82, Windsor Forest 63; Hart County 71, Dawson County 56
Championship: Morgan County vs. Hart County
Class 2A Boys: Therrell 57, Elbert County 47; Vidalia 53, Laney 44
Championship: Therrell vs. Vidalia
Class 1A Public Boys: Calhoun County 46, Wilkinson County 42; Truetlen 74, Irwin County 72
Championship: Calhoun County vs. Truetlen
Class 1A Private Boys: St. Francis 65, Mt. Bethel Christian 63; ELCA 60, Christian Heritage 44
Championship: St. Francis vs. ELCA