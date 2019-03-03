GHSA State Basketball Semifinal Scoreboard

Class 7A Girls: Westlake 48, North Forsyth 26; Collins Hill 58, Cherokee 47

Championship: Westlake vs. Collins Hill

Class 6A Girls: Lanier 44, Forest Park 38; Lovejoy 69, Valdosta 46

Championship: Lanier vs. Lovejoy

Class 5A Girls: Buford 51, Southwest DeKalb 38; Villa Rica 57, Columbia 50

Championship: Buford vs. Villa Rica

Class 4A Girls: Spalding 50, Luella 28; Carver-Columbus 74, Flowery Branch 70

Championship: Spalding vs. Carver-Columbus

Class 3A Girls: Hart County 62, Beach 58; Johnson-Savannah 64, Sonoraville 62

Championship: Hart County vs. Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A Girls: Early County 74, Model 60; Douglas-Atl. 66, Laney 60

Championship: Early County vs. Laney

Class 1A Public Girls: Marion County 57, Clinch County 49; Calhoun County 46, Telfair County 42

Championship: Marion County vs. Calhoun County

Class 1A Private Girls: Holy Innocents’ 70, Calvary Day 30; Wesleyan 66, St. Francis 52

Championship: Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan

Class 7A Boys: McEachern 66, Norcross 62; Meadowcreek 73, Tift County 34

Championship: McEachern vs. Meadowcreek

Class 6A Boys: Tri-Cities 83, Brunswick 74; Tucker 52, Heritage-Conyers 46

Championship: Tri-Cities vs. Tucker

Class 5A Boys: Buford 59, Southwest DeKalb 50; Fayette County 69, Lithonia 62

Championship: Buford vs. Fayette County

Class 4A Boys: Americus-Sumter 63, Sandy Creek 56; Carver-Columbus 58, Woodward Academy 50

Championship: Americus-Sumter vs. Carver-Columbus

Class 3A Boys: Morgan County 82, Windsor Forest 63; Hart County 71, Dawson County 56

Championship: Morgan County vs. Hart County

Class 2A Boys: Therrell 57, Elbert County 47; Vidalia 53, Laney 44

Championship: Therrell vs. Vidalia

Class 1A Public Boys: Calhoun County 46, Wilkinson County 42; Truetlen 74, Irwin County 72

Championship: Calhoun County vs. Truetlen

Class 1A Private Boys: St. Francis 65, Mt. Bethel Christian 63; ELCA 60, Christian Heritage 44

Championship: St. Francis vs. ELCA