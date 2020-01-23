FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gabby Connally scored 18 points and Georgia bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 run to defeat No. 21 Arkansas 64-55 on Thursday night.
Shaniya Jones had five points as Georgia scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead. Four different players, including Que Morrison, combined to score the first seven points of the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs. After an Arkansas layup, Morrison had consecutive baskets to push the lead to 55-45.
Morrison scored 11 points and Jones 10 for Georgia (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 48% in the second half.
Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3) with 14 points. Chelsea Dungee added 13, seven below her average, on 3-of-11 shooting. Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez, who both average 14.7 points, combined for 16 on 4-of-20 shooting.
Arkansas, which averages 86.9 points a game, was held to its lowest total of the season, the previous being 58, and shot 32%. And the team that shoots 3-pointers at a 43% clip, while averaging 11.8 a game, went 3-of-16 from distance.
Basketball
Hall of Fame to auction superstar inductees’ plaquesSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.
The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.
After the renovation, all enshrinees will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display.
Also up for auction are the official portraits for Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal.
College Football
Miami quarterback Williams to enter transfer protocolCORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jarren Williams informed Miami on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal, a move that comes three days after former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King decided to join the Hurricanes.
Williams started 10 of Miami’s 13 games this past season, after beating out N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell for the first-string job. But with King — the presumed starter for 2020 — arriving this week, it was presumed that some of Miami’s incumbent quarterbacks would look elsewhere.
Atlanta-based attorney Thomas Mars, who represents Williams, said the quarterback was going to fill out his paperwork to make the entry into the portal official on Thursday before he was delayed by his class schedule. Mars said Williams would finish the paperwork Friday.
It was believed that Williams will remain at Miami for the remainder of the spring semester, which started earlier this month. He will remain on scholarship for that semester.
NFL
Source: Vikings hire Kubiak as new offensive coordinatorMINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings chose Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
The widely expected move was confirmed Thursday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.
Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.
Kubiak’s playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points a game, after ranking 19th in 2018.