HONOLULU — Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii 70-53 for third place in the Diamond Head Classic Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (6-6) shot 50% and erased a nine-point, second-half deficit to hand the Rainbow Warriors (8-5) their second straight loss.
Georgia Tech took the lead for good, 49-48, with 8:17 remaining on a Wright bucket inside. It was part of a 21-2 run, capped by a pair of free throws by James Banks III to stretch the lead to 68-50 with 1:17 left to play.
Banks scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Yellow Jackets shot 14 of 16 from the free-throw line after halftime and finished 18 of 23 from the stripe.
Drew Buggs had nine points for Hawaii.
Hawaii closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 32-29 lead at the intermission.
Major League Baseball
Mets agree to deal with former Yankees P BetancesNEW YORK — The New York Mets reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract.
The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.
He missed most of 2019 because of injuries. Betances’ season ended after just eight pitches. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.
Betances was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014-18). The right-hander led all major league relievers in strikeouts in each year from 2014-2016.
NBA
Nuggets agree to contract extension with coach MaloneDENVER — The Denver Nuggets signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Malone has steadily helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season.
Malone guided the Nuggets to 33 wins in his first season at the helm. They jumped to 40 wins, then 46 and 54 last season, including the league’s best home record. Denver is off to a 21-8 start this season behind the play of versatile big man Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray.
Malone also had his contract extended with Denver on Oct. 17, 2018. He has a 194-163 record with Denver. That puts him fourth in franchise history in wins among head coaches.
Media
ESPN college football reporter Aschoff dies at 34BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.
The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses for ESPN.com, “SportsCenter,” SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.
A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.
In a Dec. 2 Instagram post, Aschoff indicated that he had contracted pneumonia. He wrote: “Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia ... not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player.”