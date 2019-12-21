CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported the university on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court.
In 2015, Stansburg signed a contract extension through June 2020, which stipulated that he would pay the university his base salary for any remaining years is he choose to leave early.
Stansbury resigned in December 2016 and owed Oregon State $2,107,778 as a result, according to the lawsuit.
He made payments until July 2019 and the university is now seeking to recoup $1,513,262.97, which includes the original amount owed plus interest.
Major League Baseball
Sources: Computer umps allowed in new labor dealNEW YORK — Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.
Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal said. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because those details of the deal, which is subject to ratification by both sides, had not been announced.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.
The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year at Salt River Fields.
College Basketball
Tennessee’s Barnes earns his 700th career victoryKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points as No. 21 Tennessee defeated Jacksonville State 75-53 on Saturday to give Volunteers coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory.
Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present).
He’s the seventh active coach to earn 700 career Division I wins. The others are Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and Kentucky’s John Calipari.
Tennessee (8-3) withstood an early 7 ½-minute scoring drought to help Barnes reach that milestone as the Vols bounced back from consecutive losses to No. 11 Memphis and Cincinnati. The setback against Memphis snapped the Vols’ 31-game home winning streak.
College Football
District to name stadium for Heisman winner BurrowATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football named its high school stadium in his honor.
The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook.
The proclamation detailed Burrow’s accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at LSU, where he’s the quarterback for the undefeated Tigers. LSU faces Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.