Georgia State Senator Jeff Mullis received the 1st Friend of Education Award from the Walker County Association of Educators on Monday, Oct. 4, at the Chickamauga Public Library.
The award was presented to Senator Mullis by the President of the Walker County Association of Educators, Debbie Baker.
“Test scores of public schools actually exceeds those of students who attend private schools. This is true, although the media rarely reports it that way,” Baker said before presenting the award.
Senator Mullis along with the Georgia Association of Educators worked together to ensure that teachers received a raise this year by supporting the Appropriation Bill.
“It has been 12 years since Georgia educators had received a raise. There is currently a nationwide shortage of teachers that is beginning to hit Georgia and Walker County,” Baker said.
Mullis also supported Senate bill 83 that will allow high schools to provide classes concerning Hebrew scriptures and the Old and New Testaments. The bill will also allow students who qualify for (REACH) Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen Program to receive scholarships.
“One of the main ways to retain and attract talented highly qualified teachers is to ensure the they have adequate compensation,” Baker said. “It is through the continued effort of Senator Mullis and others like him that public education continues to flourish.”