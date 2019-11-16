PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Harris English holed a chip-and-run from off the 18th green Saturday for birdie and a 7-under 64, giving him the 36-hole lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic as he tries to end six years without winning.
English birdied his last two holes at El Camaleon and led by one shot over Vaughn Taylor, who had a 66 in the afternoon. Brendon Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, had a 68 and was another shot behind.
English, who was at 13-under 129, won at Mayakoba in the final event of the year in 2013. That was 170 tournaments ago, and he has yet to win since then.
Because rain washed out Thursday, players will go as long they can Sunday before darkness, with the 72-hole event ending Monday.
► Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge and is in position to win his first European Tour title at his country’s most prestigious tournament.
The 24-year-old South African, who led by two strokes overnight, ground out a level-par 72 in the third round on Saturday to move to 11 under par and stay ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (69).
NASCAR
Reddick races to second straight Xfinity Series titleHOMESTEAD, Fla. — Tyler Reddick won his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship by snatching the lead away from Cole Custer in a spirited season finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Reddick and Custer traded the lead three times in a single lap with Reddick finally surging his Richard Childress Racing entry to the front for good with 18 laps remaining. Reddick is the first to win consecutive Xfinity championships since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012.
It’s the only championship for manufacturer Chevrolet, which was shut out in Friday night’s Truck Series finale when Matt Crafton won the title in a Ford. Chevrolet is not represented in the Cup championship race Sunday.
Reddick’s title comes in his final ride as full-time driver of the No. 2 for RCR. He’s being promoted to the Cup Series next season to drive the No. 8 Chevy.
Custer finished second and runner-up to Reddick in the championship race for the second consecutive year. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Friday that Custer is being promoted to the Cup Series next year. Same for Christopher Bell, who finished fifth in the race and third in the championship picture, who was probably the title favorite but his Toyota dropped off in the final stage of his final ride before he moves to Cup.
► Matt Crafton won a championship without winning a race, an unprecedented feat under NASCAR’s new title-deciding playoff systems.
Crafton finished second in Friday night’s Truck Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway — good enough for his third series title in the winner-take-all format. The champion needed only to finish highest of the foursome of Crafton, reigning series champion Bret Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain to win the title.
Crafton’s winless streak dates 58 races, to 2017 at Eldora, but the 43-year-old did not need the victory to claim the title. Chastain finished fourth, Moffitt fifth and Friesen 11th.
College Football
Nebraska coach Frost given extension despite strugglesLINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Scott Frost received a two-year contract extension through 2026.
The university announced the extension Saturday before the Cornhuskers’ 37-21 loss against No. 14 Wisconsin.
Frost is 8-14 in his second season since leaving Central Florida, which he led to a 13-0 record in 2017. The Huskers are 4-6 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten play this season.
In a joint statement, chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said they are “committed to Frost and the direction he’s taking the program.”
The original terms of Frost’s contact will remain intact. He is paid $5 million per year.