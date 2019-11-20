Here is a list of the current Georgia high school players currently ranked by ESPN:
Class of 2020 (Top 100)
14. Walker Kessler, 6-11, 220, Center, Woodward Academy (Committed to North Carolina)
17. Sharife Cooper, 6-0, 160, Point Guard, McEachern (Committed to Auburn)
39. J.T. Thor, 6-8, 195, Power Forward, Norcross (Uncommitted)
66. Deivon Smith, 6-0, 165, Point Guard, Grayson (Committed to Mississippi State)
70. Dwon Odom, 6-2, 180, Point Guard, St. Francis (Committed to Xavier)
Class of 2021 (Top 60)
6. Jabari Smith, 6-8, 190, Power Forward, Sandy Creek (Uncommitted)
28. Chance Moore, 6-5, 180, Small Forward, Holy Innocents’ (Uncommitted)
48. Matt Cleveland, 6-6, 185, Shooting Guard, Pace Academy (Uncommitted)
Class of 2022 (Top 25)
14. Dillon Hunter, 6-2, 165, Point Guard, Westlake (Uncommitted)